Kendal on Hudson’s New Executive Director Takes Charge Amidst a Pandemic

November 11, 2020

By Linda Viertel–

Pamela Klapproth, veteran senior living administrator, began her new position as Kendal on Hudson’s new CEO/Executive Director on April 1st, not exactly an ideal time to start, given the early ravages and unknowns of COVID-19. Until last March a vibrant campus filled with senior programming and activities, and populated with socially engaged residents who dined together in their popular restaurant, Kendal was suddenly facing closures at every level. Klapproth, in her new role, moved into an apartment on campus where she had her meals delivered so that she could experience life on campus from the vantage point of Kendal’s residents.

In response to guidance from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and New York State’s Department of health, Kendal already had safety measures in place, including an infection control team, all of which she fully supported. “My first 90 days were about COVID response, supporting staff and residents, as well as balancing safety measures and continually changing guidelines,” she explained. Fortunately, The Kendal Corporation, with facilities in multiple states, was able to garner quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks, while making sure adequate testing measures were consistently in place.

The timing of her arrival at Kendal certainly did not provide a typical introduction. However, she said, “I was able to see how wonderful the community is, how responsive the Resident Council is in educating the residents.” For now, it’s a balancing act at Kendal, as it is for the all community organizations in the rivertowns: how to balance safety with the need for social engagement; how to get back to normal activities, meetings in person; when and how to dine together again.

Klapproth has been impressed, from day one, with how dedicated Kendal residents are to one another, how they reach out to the more isolated among them, setting up phone trees and Zoom sessions to connect. Ten to twenty residents at a time stay engaged with one another, connecting on Zoom when they could not meet in person. The Resident Council leadership taught Zoom capability to those who needed guidance. Others were already communicating easily on the platform and helped fellow residents learn enhanced computer literacy.

Ever responsive to the needs of others, Kendal residents donated food to the local food pantry; the Council and residents in total alignment and ever mindful of Kendal’s devoted staff during a pandemic, created a “heroes fund” which paid bonuses to staff –“wanting to do the right thing for everyone,” Klapproth stressed.

Now, Klapproth is planning to reopen the campus according to New York State guidelines, which will include socially distanced dining. Meals will continue to be delivered to those uncomfortable with in-person dining. Ongoing reminders and education will remain in place until a vaccine is available for widespread use. Visitors and amenities are on hold until after the holiday season. And she is urging that medical protocols be followed as Thanksgiving visits approach.

During the Kendal’s CEO/executive director search process, Klapproth, a native New Englander, was introduced to and was captivated by the rivertowns, their diverse restaurant scenes, beautiful river views, the Jacob Burns Center nearby, hiking and RiverWalks. She is looking forward to a time when she can experience the full vitality of her communities.

”Klapproth has more than 20 years experience as an executive senior living professional with expertise in strategic planning and operations, financial management, resident and board relations, fundraising, marketing and community relations, new building construction and renovations, quality and compliance,” noted The Kendal News in introducing her. Klapproth explained that she came into her profession with values similar to Kendal’s mission and was highly aware of the organization’s community-oriented focus and vital lifestyle. During the past seven years she served as CEO/Executive Director of Covenant Living in Cromwell, Connecticut.

“Pamela has demonstrated a calm, confident, professional approach in working with her leadership team to navigate Kendal on Hudson through the treacherous waters of the pandemic while at the same time charting a course forward in addressing the ongoing challenges of operating a first class senior living community,” stated Kendal on Hudson Board of Directors’ Chair, Howard Smith.” We are very glad to have her on board.”

Over these past difficult seven months, it is clear that Klapproth has demonstrated her professional commitment to Kendal’s current residents. And while everything seems to be on pause at Kendal, she is already busy preparing for new residents.