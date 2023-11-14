Sponsor
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent
  • You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Letters to the Editor

Keep Neonics From Killing Our Birds

• Bookmarks: 1

November 14, 2023

To the editor:

One of the most exceptional aspects of living in the Rivertowns is the abundance of bird species that live in or migrate through the area – from red tailed hawk to heron to a multitude of songbirds. This makes the EPA’s recent assessment on neonic chemicals particularly distressing.  Their assessment on neonics, the most widely used insecticide in U.S. agriculture, found that the use of three neonic chemicals jeopardizes the existence of over 200 species, or 11% of the entire endangered species list.

Sponsor
Work for The Hud Indy
Neonics are toxic, persistent, and everywhere. They permeate plants, turning their nectar, pollen, and fruit toxic. In fact, one neonic-treated seed has enough active ingredient to kill a songbird. And their contamination doesn’t stop there. When applied to plants, only 2-5% is absorbed, leaving the other 95% to persist in soil for years, where they are carried long distances by rain or irrigation water. Neonics have contaminated water sources throughout New York state at levels that eradicate the invertebrates that birds, fish, amphibians, and wildlife depend upon for food.

With such pervasive contamination, it should be no surprise that New Yorkers themselves are exposed to neonics as well. These neurotoxins target the sensitive areas of the brain and central nervous system and can be passed from mother to fetus.

These deadly chemicals have no place in our soil and water. The Birds and Bees Protection Act (A7640/S1856-A) can limit them significantly, and it has been passed by both the New York State Assembly and Senate. It would ban neonic uses that are replaceable with safer, effective alternatives, eliminating 80%-90% of the neonics entering New York’s environment each year.

Governor Hochul must act now to protect New Yorkers, wildlife, and water sources by signing the Birds and Bees Protection Act.

Susan Bahary

Sleepy Hollow
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Bethany Arts Community’s ‘Magical’ Fundraiser Frees the Creative Spirit

Bethany Arts Community’s ‘Magical’ Fundraiser Frees the Creative Spirit

November 14, 2023
By W.B. King-- Now in its eighth year of operation, the progressive and inclusive Bethany Arts Community (BAC) looks to...
Read More
Your Vital Support

Your Vital Support

November 13, 2023
Our Year-End “Ask”: Your Vital Support Donations from you - our readers - are absolutely essential to the life of...
Read More
Villages, School District Awarded Grant for Safer Streets

Villages, School District Awarded Grant for Safer Streets

November 12, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The trio collaboration of the villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and the Public Schools of the...
Read More
Getting Comfortable In Your Own Skin

Getting Comfortable In Your Own Skin

November 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Newly-renovated space on North Astor Street offered Katherine Medina a chance to move her salon, Aesthetics by...
Read More
Bridging The Gap Between Health And Fitness

Bridging The Gap Between Health And Fitness

November 10, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Tucked around the corner on North Washington on the backside of 54 Main Street in Tarrytown is...
Read More
Irvington Girl Scouts Head Out To Save The Forest

Irvington Girl Scouts Head Out To Save The Forest

November 9, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- On a brisk early November afternoon, thirty-some Irvington Girl Scouts ranging from 4th to 8th grade tromped...
Read More
Dems Prevail in County Races

Dems Prevail in County Races

November 8, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— The strength of Democrats on Election Day stretched well beyond the rivertowns, as their candidates for the...
Read More
Brown and Democratic Team Win Big in Tarrytown

Brown and Democratic Team Win Big in Tarrytown

November 8, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown was reelected to a second two-year term Tuesday as she swatted away the...
Read More
Irvington’s Once And Future Mayor

Irvington’s Once And Future Mayor

November 8, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— The Democrats running for re-election as Trustees in Irvington, Mitchell Bard and Arlene Burgos, had no opposition...
Read More
Incumbents Easily Reelected in Dobbs Ferry

Incumbents Easily Reelected in Dobbs Ferry

November 8, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---  Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo and three incumbents on the Board of Trustees were easily reelected to...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
14 views
bookmark icon