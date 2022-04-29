Obituaries

Katherine Foley McGetrick

Katherine (Kate) Foley McGetrick
April 29, 2022

Katherine Foley McGetrick passed away on April 19, 2022, after a year-long battle with glioblastoma. She was 44 years old.

During her illness, as throughout her life, Kate was an inspiration to many, maintaining a positive outlook and flashing her famous smile to those who encountered her. She had a special gift for making those around her feel better about themselves, and spent her life dedicated to that task.

Kate is survived by her husband, Ryan, her three children, Miles, Molly, and Anna, and her mother, Anne. She was predeceased by her father, Michael, and her sister, Molly. She was a loving sister to siblings Rebecca, Andy, and Ben, and to her half-brother Samuel. Kate was blessed to be part of a large extended family and cherished the times when everyone could be together.

Kate attended Dobbs Ferry High School. After graduating from Emerson college, Kate spent time as an actress and realtor before finding her calling as a Marriage and Family Therapist.  She earned a Master’s degree with three young children at home, supervised clinicians at the SCSU clinic, and became an adjunct professor within a few years.  Kate’s professional growth soon turned into a private practice, and shortly after, a group practice.  It was in this role that Kate’s talent for helping others could best manifest itself, and she shined brightly.

Kate enjoyed spending time outside, the company of close friends and family, and always worked hard at whatever she was doing.  She approached life with boundless enthusiasm and a joy that was infectious.  She was the one to watch on the dance floor, and the one who you rooted for on the tennis court. She would console you when you were struggling and could also make you laugh until your sides hurt, sometimes in the same conversation. After speaking with Kate, you always felt better about yourself, like someone understood you.  She was generous with her love and her time, and engendered extraordinary love in return.

Kate was the best of us. Her lessons of love, kindness, empathy, humility and gratitude will live on forever through those who knew her. It’s impossible to overstate how much she will be missed.

A celebration of Kate’s life will be held on May 21, at 3:00 PM at the First Congregational Church of Madison – 26 Meetinghouse Lane, Madison CT.

For those not able to attend, a livestream will be offered with details to follow.

