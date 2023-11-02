Karen Brown’s Passion for Public Service

By Barrett Seaman-- Even before she began a two-year apprenticeship with Rebecca Schoneveld at her shop in Irvington, Rose Finn...Read More
November 2, 2023
To the Editor, Hudson Independent;
I would like to enthusiastically support the re-election of Karen Brown for Mayor of Tarrytown. I have worked with Karen during her tenure as Mayor and have been very impressed with her passion for public service. She has an inspiring record. Karen and her team (Becky McGovern, David Kim and Effie Phillips-Staley have worked hard to make Tarrytown a better place. The Brown team has improved efficiencies in government and has complied with the tax cap. They have taken action steps to address our planet – including more pollinator gardens and working with Sustainable Westchester to promote green initiatives. And -thanks to their leadership Tarrytown has new pickleball courts and a new kayak dock–enhancing recreation for residents.
They have made Tarrytown a destination location for people who enjoy great outdoor dining. Tarrytown was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 10 prettiest towns in America just over a year ago. A major reason: the village’s elected officials who insist on making sure that Tarrytown continues to make great zoning and planning decisions. The community continues to be a fun place to live in and work at –with many outdoor activities.
Karen is approachable, easy to work with and most important of all not arrogant. She and her team are outstanding public servants. They deserve to be re-elected.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburghg Town Supervisor
Greenburghg Town Supervisor
New Beauty Studio in Irvington
November 1, 2023
Aesthetics By KM is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new beauty studio, set to revolutionize the beauty...Read More
Irvington Bond Proposal Facing Broad Resistance
October 31, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Village Mayors and trustees come to understand quickly that a packed room at a public hearing typically...Read More
Record Crowds Celebrate Tarrytown’s Annual Halloween Parade
October 31, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Unusually balmy weather on October 28 welcomed the hordes of spectators young and old who turned out...Read More
Halloween Safety Advice
October 30, 2023
The message comes from Sleepy Hollow Police Chief of Police Anthony Bueti, but it's relevant for everyone in the rivertowns as...Read More
Incumbent Dobbs Ferry Board Democrats Facing Opposition
October 30, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three incumbents on the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees are facing challenges Nov. 7 from a slate...Read More
TaSH Shoppers Treated To Flash Mob Dance Recital
October 29, 2023
You’ve seen the YouTubes. A cellist sets up in Brussels’ Grand-Place in the middle of the weekend farmers market, followed...Read More
$87 Million School Bond Heading to Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Voters in December
October 29, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- On Oct. 19, the Tarrytown Board of Education approved a resolution to place an $87 million bond...Read More
The Poe-Poe
October 29, 2023
THE POE-POE: Black cats and dark tales By Krista Madsen– My eighth grade daughter is reading her first Edgar Allan Poe stories...Read More
More Than 1,200 Take Part in Sleepy Hollow Ten-K
October 28, 2023
More than 1,200 runners, including kids, senior citizens, parents and their children, couples and a range of costumes, competed in...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.