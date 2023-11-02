Karen Brown’s Passion for Public Service

To the Editor, Hudson Independent;

I would like to enthusiastically support the re-election of Karen Brown for Mayor of Tarrytown. I have worked with Karen during her tenure as Mayor and have been very impressed with her passion for public service. She has an inspiring record. Karen and her team (Becky McGovern, David Kim and Effie Phillips-Staley have worked hard to make Tarrytown a better place. The Brown team has improved efficiencies in government and has complied with the tax cap. They have taken action steps to address our planet – including more pollinator gardens and working with Sustainable Westchester to promote green initiatives. And -thanks to their leadership Tarrytown has new pickleball courts and a new kayak dock–enhancing recreation for residents.

They have made Tarrytown a destination location for people who enjoy great outdoor dining. Tarrytown was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 10 prettiest towns in America just over a year ago. A major reason: the village’s elected officials who insist on making sure that Tarrytown continues to make great zoning and planning decisions. The community continues to be a fun place to live in and work at –with many outdoor activities.

Karen is approachable, easy to work with and most important of all not arrogant. She and her team are outstanding public servants. They deserve to be re-elected.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburghg Town Supervisor