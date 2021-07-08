Dobbs Ferry News
Obituaries

Karen Ann Petito, 68

July 8, 2021

Karen Ann (Nans) Petito, a resident of Dobbs Ferry, died July 3 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was 68.

She was born April 16, 1953 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She moved to Manhattan after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and worked for several years as a paralegal for a large patent law firm. In 1987, Karen, her husband and daughter moved to Dobbs Ferry, where they had their son. Later on, she began working part-time as a kindergarten aide at Springhurst Elementary School and then became a full-time teaching assistant. She was part of Springhurst for almost 20 years and was devoted to the children she worked with. She never hesitated when it came to helping others, and after successfully navigating the state certification requirement of the No Child Left Behind Act, guided several of her co-workers through the process.
She loved Paul McCartney and the Beatles, as well old movies, especially those with Cary Grant. She had an amazing sense of humor, loved to laugh and enjoyed comedies of all kind. She was an avid sports fan who rooted for the New York Yankees and New York Giants, but deep down still loved the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. One of her proudest accomplishments was running in and completing the London Marathon on May 13, 1984.
She is survived by her loving husband Joe of 42 years; her two devoted children Anne (Alex) and Thomas (Brianna); and grandchildren June and Paul. Karen is also survived by her brother/sister in-laws Pauline, Joe, Michael and Linda, numerous nieces and nephews, and so many wonderful friends. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Chester and Evelyn.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry.

