Support our Sponsors
  • Duck Derby - Tarrytown Rotary Club and YMCA
  • St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst
Government & Politics
Health News
Tarrytown News

Justice Department Charges Regeneron With Pricing Fraud

• Bookmarks: 10

Regeneron's Tarrytown headquarters
April 12, 2024

By Barrett Seaman—

The U.S. Department of Justice this week filed a False Claim complaint against Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, claiming that the $13 billion company fraudulently inflated Medicare reimbursements for Eylea, a drug used to treat wet age-related macular degeneration.

According to the Justice Department complaint, filed by the Fraud Section of its Commercial Litigation Branch through the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston, the company inflated Medicare reimbursements for Eylea prescriptions by failing to inform Medicare of price concessions made to drug distributors as compensation for credit card processing fees.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent

Prescriptions for Eylea, according to the government, generated more than $25 billion in Medicare reimbursements between 2012 and 2023. The discrepancy “cost the Medicare system hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Joshua S. Levy, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

The investigation of these claims has been ongoing since 2021. It stems from a “whistleblower” charge filed by three Regeneron employees in 2020, alleging that the payment scheme amounted to kickbacks to distributors. If the government wins its case, Regeneron may be liable for three times the value of Medicare’s losses, and the whistleblowers may get a share of the recovery.

Daren Kwok, Regeneron’s Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, described the allegations as “without merit.” The reimbursements, Kwok wrote in a statement, were part of Regeneron’s “lawful reimbursement of costs incurred by our specialty distributors.”

“The Government’s complaint, the statement continued, “demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of drug price reporting standards. Regeneron has fully cooperated with the Government’s investigation and will vigorously defend itself in court.”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Newington Cropsey Birds in Art
Justice Department Charges Regeneron With Pricing Fraud

Justice Department Charges Regeneron With Pricing Fraud

April 12, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— The U.S. Department of Justice this week filed a False Claim complaint against Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, claiming...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival April 12 Unites Several School Districts

Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival April 12 Unites Several School Districts

April 11, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns will be hosting the 2024 Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival on Friday,...
Read More
Westchester Land Trust Awarded $100,000 Grant to Save Our Forests

Westchester Land Trust Awarded $100,000 Grant to Save Our Forests

April 10, 2024
We've got great news for the health of our local forests! An anonymous donor granted $100,000 to Westchester Land Trust...
Read More
Hastings Flea Market Returns for 11th Year

Hastings Flea Market Returns for 11th Year

April 10, 2024
  This story is from the Rivertowns Current by Janine Annett-- Rivertowns residents don’t have to travel down to Brooklyn...
Read More
Andrus on Hudson Adopts a New Logo That Reflect its Values

Andrus on Hudson Adopts a New Logo That Reflect its Values

April 9, 2024
Founded over 70 years ago on the Andrus family’s vision, we believe in treating each person within our community as...
Read More
Liebman’s Deli Arrives in Ardsley

Liebman’s Deli Arrives in Ardsley

April 9, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- Mazel tov to Liebman’s, the beloved, Bronx-born Jewish deli that recently opened a second spot in Ardsley....
Read More
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Returns to the Rivertowns

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Returns to the Rivertowns

April 9, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- Hudson Valley Restaurant Week(s) has returned to the Rivertowns for a spring 2024 season (April 8-21). Here...
Read More
Umbraphile

Umbraphile

April 8, 2024
UMBRAPHILE: Lover of space | chaser of shadow By Krista Madsen– “BECAUSE THEY ARE HARD” We really need a Moon Moment. President...
Read More
High School Softball Teams Swinging for Success

High School Softball Teams Swinging for Success

April 8, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity softball teams for the upcoming season. DOBBS FERRY Despite a...
Read More
Wine Bar & Café Celebrated at Jacob Burns Film Center

Wine Bar & Café Celebrated at Jacob Burns Film Center

April 7, 2024
By Susan Treiman--- Westchester’s premiere independent film center raised the curtain on its long-awaited Take 3 Wine Bar & Cafe...
Read More
10 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
160 views
bookmark icon