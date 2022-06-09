June 9, 2022

To the Editor:

The idea of justice in our society is a recurring theme. What is justice? How does one obtain justice? Is justice delayed, justice denied? While I toy with these ideas daily, I see the justice system failing individuals, marginalized groups, and communities daily.

On November 27, 2021, a women’s healthcare facility in White Plains, New York (Westchester County) was invaded by three domestic terrorists who were answering the call from their organization, Red Rose Rescue. RRR is a group that invades women’s healthcare facilities and intimidates those who provide and receive healthcare services. RRR acts out with zero regards for trespassing and patient privacy laws as they believe that they are fulling their god-given duty to prevent abortions from taking place.

The three terrorists, all repeat offenders, were eventually arraigned by the White Plains Police Department after their two-hour stakeout inside the clinic. A jury found the three men guilty of criminal trespass in the third degree and they are set to be sentenced in July 2022. They face a $500 fine as well as a possible 3-month jail sentence.

What is different about the November 2021 attack, is that in this instance, all three of the perpetrators were detained and are facing legal consequences. In so many of these cases, district attorneys and prosecutors tend to turn a blind eye to these attacks for a multitude of reasons, including their own personal interests. Without trials and consequences for these actions, justice is being denied to all of those affected by these heinous acts against those who rely on or work at women’s healthcare facilities.

The lack of consequence for these terrorists allows for them to repeat their crimes over and over again. In doing so they waste taxpayer dollars on legal fees as well as make the justice system look like a failure.

It is time that the justice system works to defend everyone and not protect those who are acting out against women’s basic healthcare rights.

Thank you,

Charlotte Baron

Hartsdale, NY