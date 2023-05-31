From: Dobbs Ferry Library <dobref@wlsmail.org> Date: May 31, 2023 at 8:30:15 AM EDT To: editor@thehudsonindependent.com Subject: Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 June Programs (Teens/Tweens) Reply-To: Dobbs...Read More
May 31, 2023
June Events 2023 @ Warner Library
May 31, 2023
June - 2023 - events, in person and virtual, @ Your Library June 1 at 7pm/ Baking with Tina...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 June Programs (Children)
May 30, 2023
Teen/Tween Programs June 2023 Manga Book ClubTuesday, June 64:00 - 5:00 PMJoin other manga lovers to have snacks, talk all...Read More
Rivertowns Turn Out En Masse to Honor Their Fallen Heroes
May 30, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Memorial Day brings out the Small Village in small villages. So it was this last weekend in...Read More
Adopted 2023-24 Village Budgets Reflect Conservative Planning
May 29, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The 2023-24 budgets recently adopted by local villages reflect a conservative approach to financial planning as revenues...Read More
Irvington Organist and Choir Master Plays His Last Postlude
May 28, 2023
It was the last time after 55 years that Donald Butt would end a Sunday service at Irvington's Church of...Read More
Teaching Teachers How to Teach About the Holocaust
May 27, 2023
Irvington-based Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan and the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) announced a new partnership to...Read More
Irvington Police Respond to Swatting Incident in Village
May 26, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington Police notified residents Thursday about a swatting incident that occurred near the lower area of Main...Read More
Yesterday Arrives in Irvington
May 24, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— She arrived on the back of a giant flatbed truck with its own forklift, necessary to lower...Read More
Once Again, Scouts Honor Vets
May 23, 2023
As they have done for six years in advance of Memorial Day, Boy Scout Troop 22 from Tarrytown placed over...Read More
