June Events 2023 @ Warner Library

June 1 at 7pm/ Baking with Tina

Tina Zaccardi, winner of Season 4 of The Great American Baking Show, will show you how to make a delectable fruit tart. Samples will be available. Held on the 3rd floor. Space is limited. Register at 914-631-7734.

June 1-August 31/ Adult Summer Reading Game

Read a book and get a prize! For ages 18 and older* How to play: Read any adult-level book, Fill out an official log sheet, Hand it in and pick a prize, Repeat! New prizes every week *Wine prizes limited to participants 21 and older. Questions? Ask the Reference desk or call 914-631-7734.

Monday, June 12 at 3:30 pm/ Art Reception

Opening art reception for the Students of the Sleepy Hollow High School Art Department who will display their work for the month of June in the library’s Main Gallery.

Wednesday, June 14 at 6:30 PM/ Safe/Haven: Gay Life in 1950s Cherry Grove

Explore the LGBTQ+ community that flourished during the 1950s in Cherry Grove, a hamlet located on Fire Island (off the coast of Long Island) through photographs and ephemera from the unique holdings of the Cherry Grove Archives Collection. Presented by the New York Historical Society and hosted by Greenburgh Public Library, New Rochelle Public Library, Ossining Public Library, Putnam Valley Library, Yonkers Public Library and Warner Library. Hosted on Zoom . Free and open to all. Register here: https://bit.ly/3oeDM2E . Note: Registration for this program will be handled by the Greenburgh Public Library.

Saturday, June 17 at 2:30 pm / Author Visit

Historian and author Philip Dray will discuss his latest book, A Lynching at Port Jervis: Race and Reckoning in the Gilded Age, which details the 1892 lynching of Robert Lewis, a 28-year-old African American in what was then the Village of Port Jervis in Orange County.

Mr. Dray is the author of several books about American cultural and political history; he is known for his comprehensive analyses of American scientific, racial, and labor history.

This program will take place in the Library Reading Room. Free and open to all

Monday, June 26th at 7 pm / Storm King Art Center: A Virtual Tour (Zoom)

One of the largest collections of contemporary outdoor sculptures, Storm King Art Center is a perfect destination to experience art in communication with nature, outside confining gallery walls. Art historian and lecturer Sylvia Laudien Meo will discuss the history of Storm King Art Center, the landscape design and architecture, as well as key artworks in the collection on this virtual tour. Hosted on Zoom . Free and open to all. Register here: https://bit.ly/3MRJFw5 . If you are a Warner Library cardholder, you can inquire about our Museum Passes at the Library Reference Desk, or call 914-631-7734.