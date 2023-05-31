Sponsor
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

June Events 2023 @ Warner Library

May 31, 2023

 
June – 2023 – events, in person and virtual, @ Your Library
June 1 at 7pm/ Baking with Tina
Tina Zaccardi, winner of Season 4 of The Great American Baking Show, will show you how to make a delectable fruit tart. Samples will be available. Held on the 3rd floor. Space is limited. Register at 914-631-7734.
 
June 1-August 31/ Adult Summer Reading Game
Read a book and get a prize! For ages 18 and older* How to play: Read any adult-level book, Fill out an official log sheet, Hand it in and pick a prize, Repeat! New prizes every week *Wine prizes limited to participants 21 and older. Questions? Ask the Reference desk or call 914-631-7734.
 
Monday, June 12 at 3:30 pm/ Art Reception
Opening art reception for the Students of the Sleepy Hollow High School Art Department who will display their work for the month of June in the library’s Main Gallery.
Wednesday, June 14 at 6:30 PM/ Safe/Haven: Gay Life in 1950s Cherry Grove
Explore the LGBTQ+ community that flourished during the 1950s in Cherry Grove, a hamlet located on Fire Island (off the coast of Long Island) through photographs and ephemera from the unique holdings of the Cherry Grove Archives Collection. Presented by the New York Historical Society and hosted by Greenburgh Public Library, New Rochelle Public Library, Ossining Public Library, Putnam Valley Library, Yonkers Public Library and Warner Library. Hosted on Zoom. Free and open to all. Register here: https://bit.ly/3oeDM2E. Note: Registration for this program will be handled by the Greenburgh Public Library.
Saturday, June 17 at 2:30 pmAuthor Visit
Historian and author Philip Dray will discuss his latest book, A Lynching at Port Jervis: Race and Reckoning in the Gilded Age, which details the 1892 lynching of Robert Lewis, a 28-year-old African American in what was then the Village of Port Jervis in Orange County.
Mr. Dray is the author of several books about American cultural and political history; he is known for his comprehensive analyses of American scientific, racial, and labor history.
This program will take place in the Library Reading Room. Free and open to all
Monday, June 26th at 7 pmStorm King Art Center: A Virtual Tour (Zoom)
One of the largest collections of contemporary outdoor sculptures, Storm King Art Center is a perfect destination to experience art in communication with nature, outside confining gallery walls. Art historian and lecturer Sylvia Laudien Meo will discuss the history of Storm King Art Center, the landscape design and architecture, as well as key artworks in the collection on this virtual tour. Hosted on Zoom. Free and open to all. Register here: https://bit.ly/3MRJFw5. If you are a Warner Library cardholder, you can inquire about our Museum Passes at the Library Reference Desk, or call 914-631-7734.
______________________
ONGOING
Movie Matinees every Wednesday at 2pm in Room C
Saturday, June 10 from 11am-1pm. The Writer’s Forum will meet in Room A.
Job Help WorkshopTuesday, June 13 at 12pm – Job Help for Adults and Teens
Free to All. Held on the 3rd floor in Room D.  Get professional help in a one-on-one resume writing session and job interview practice with a professional for a better experience. Signup by calling The Elie Group at 914-417-9616 and/or email them at info@eliegroup.org. Individual Appointments Available Upon Request.
Die-ning Alone: Online Mystery Book Group (Tuesday, June 20, 11am – 12pm) Enjoy the company of fellow mystery lovers from the comfort of your home. 3rd Tuesday of each month at 11am. June Title:The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz. Copies available at the circulation desk and online via Overdrive and Hoopla. Contact Cassandra Troini at ctroini@wlsmail.org to join the email list.
Online Craft Circle with Karen FrazerWednesday, June 28 , 7pm – 8pm
A free Zoom program. Connect with others in this free online craft circle
Warner Library Chess Club/  The Warner Chess Club meets every Thursday evening from 6 to 8 PM at the library. For more information, contact the Reference Desk at 914-631-7734 x 3.
 
Visit us @ Warner Library!
We are open
10-6 Monday-Wednesday
1-9 Thursday
10-5 Friday and Saturday
Closed Monday, June 19 (Juneteenth)
Read or leave a comment on this story...

