June 9: Phase II is Underway

June 9, 2020—It was a good day for New York State, a good day for Westchester County, and a good day for the rivertowns, one that brought not only sunshine and summer vibes but Phase II of the state’s reopening.

The metrics were good: lowest hospitalizations in months; less than a thousand people in the county reported to have the virus—less than ten percent of what it was two months ago. In all of the seven counties that make up the Mid-Hudson Region, only one person succumbed to the virus the day before.Two months ago, they were dying in the hundreds.

Advertisement

In his daily briefing, County Executive George Latimer hosted half a dozen business owners who were opening their doors today. The group included Scott Broccoli of The Rare Bit in Dobbs Ferry and Glen Vogt of the Rivermarket Bar & Kitchen in Tarrytown. The mood was full of promise.

On Main Street in Tarrytown, four sidewalk tables, properly spaced, were occupied under Tarry Tavern’s canopy—a scene that might have been routine a year ago but was heart lifting on a day the villages pass the milestone of 100 days under lockdown. If all goes well, in two weeks’ time, more diners will be seated inside and people will stroll in and out of shops. There is hope.