Obituaries Julia Walton Shirk Published 4 hours ago4h ago • Bookmarks: 1 September 12, 2022 Julia Walton Shirk died peacefully on September 5, 2022, in Boca Raton, Florida, at the age of 94. Julia was born on December 13, 1927 and spent her youth in Grosse Pointe, MI. She graduated from Ogontz College and studied at The Juilliard School of Music, before joining the original Broadway production of Brigadoon. She wed her husband George S. Shirk, Jr. in June of 1949. The couple were loving, devoted parents and raised their family in Dobbs Ferry, NY. Julia was the biological mother to three children: George Stanley Shirk, III, Peter Johnston Shirk, and Julia MacInnes Shirk Williams. Although, she was the surrogate mother to many more.Advertisement Julia was a proud member of The Irvington Garden Club and The Garden Club of America, through which she regularly created award-winning floral arrangements and also volunteered as a horticultural judge. Giving back to community was very important to Julia, who was passionate about her philanthropic work as a member of The Junior League of Westchester-on-Hudson, NY and The Thursday Club, Irvington, NY. Most of all, she loved to sing and entertain in a grand style! Julia is survived by her: son, George S. Shirk, III of Westminster, MD; daughter, Julia (Sam) Williams of Acton, MA; grandchildren: Robert Cannon; Ellyn Shirk of Florida; Alexandra Williams of Onan, Japan; Elizabeth Williams of Boston, MA; sister, Janet (Henry) Eggers of Laguna Beach, CA & NYC as well as nieces and nephews: Jennifer Choate (David Wood); Robert (Lolieta) Shirk; Allison Eggers (Marc Eigenmann); John (Ann) Walton, Jr.; Sarah Lynn Walton; Annie Walton-Robb; Michael Walton; Cathie (Steve) Walton-Fieser and many great-nieces/nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, George S. Shirk, Jr.; son, Peter J. Shirk; brother, John Walton, Sr.; sister-in-law, Jane Ann Shirk Choate; nephew, Jonathan Choate; and brother-in-law, James Shirk. Julia will be laid to rest at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Sleepy Hollow, NY, with a private graveside service. Read or leave a comment on this story... Community News Revived Hudson River Swim Raises $25,000 for Feeding Westchester September 10, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— They went off sometime after 7:00 a.m., jumping off the Nyack Marina pier in four flights, beginning... Read More Historic Rivertowns Irvington News Madam Walker Now a Barbie Doll September 9, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Honored in books, films and murals, Irvington’s own Madam C.J. Walker has now been selected by toymaker... Read More Health News West Nile Virus Is Back In The County September 9, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— As if four different variants of COVID-19, Polio and Monkeypox weren’t enough to worry about, now the... Read More Health News Demystifying Medicare September 9, 2022 Each year, from October 15 through December 7th, Americans are asked to choose or renew a health insurance plan from... Read More Community News Remembering 9/11 in the Rivertowns September 9, 2022 Twenty-one years after the triple terrorist attacks on America, communities across the country continue to honor the valor of those... Read More Irvington News Rivertowns Sports Irvington Bulldogs Feel They’re Headed in the Right Direction September 8, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Second year coach Jeff Michael appears to have Irvington football headed in the right direction. Enthusiasm for... Read More Irvington News Irvington Board Abandons Plan to Acquire Strawberry Lane September 7, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Less than a month after voting to pursue acquisition of Strawberry Lane, which has long been a... Read More Rivertowns Sports Tarrytown News Hackley Alumnus Excited to Lead Football Program This Season September 7, 2022 by Tom Pedulla-- First year coach Joseph McDermott looks to bring stability to a Hackley football program that has endured... Read More Health News COVID Update: Vaccine Targeting New Variants Now Available September 7, 2022 To find nearby locations offering updated COVID-19 boosters, New York State residents can text to ZIP Code 438829, call 1-800-232-0233,... Read More Community News Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless September 7, 2022 Riding for free, which was in effect until Labor Day, September 5th, is no longer available on Westchester's Bee-Line bus... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint