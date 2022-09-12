September 12, 2022

Julia Walton Shirk died peacefully on September 5, 2022, in Boca Raton, Florida, at the age of 94.

Julia was born on December 13, 1927 and spent her youth in Grosse Pointe, MI. She graduated from Ogontz College and studied at The Juilliard School of Music, before joining the original Broadway production of Brigadoon. She wed her husband George S. Shirk, Jr. in June of 1949. The couple were loving, devoted parents and raised their family in Dobbs Ferry, NY.

Julia was the biological mother to three children: George Stanley Shirk, III, Peter Johnston Shirk, and Julia MacInnes Shirk Williams. Although, she was the surrogate mother to many more.

Julia was a proud member of The Irvington Garden Club and The Garden Club of America, through which she regularly created award-winning floral arrangements and also volunteered as a horticultural judge. Giving back to community was very important to Julia, who was passionate about her philanthropic work as a member of The Junior League of Westchester-on-Hudson, NY and The Thursday Club, Irvington, NY. Most of all, she loved to sing and entertain in a grand style!

Julia is survived by her: son, George S. Shirk, III of Westminster, MD; daughter, Julia (Sam) Williams of Acton, MA; grandchildren: Robert Cannon; Ellyn Shirk of Florida; Alexandra Williams of Onan, Japan; Elizabeth Williams of Boston, MA; sister, Janet (Henry) Eggers of Laguna Beach, CA & NYC as well as nieces and nephews: Jennifer Choate (David Wood); Robert (Lolieta) Shirk; Allison Eggers (Marc Eigenmann); John (Ann) Walton, Jr.; Sarah Lynn Walton; Annie Walton-Robb; Michael Walton; Cathie (Steve) Walton-Fieser and many great-nieces/nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, George S. Shirk, Jr.; son, Peter J. Shirk; brother, John Walton, Sr.; sister-in-law, Jane Ann Shirk Choate; nephew, Jonathan Choate; and brother-in-law, James Shirk.

Julia will be laid to rest at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Sleepy Hollow, NY, with a private graveside service.