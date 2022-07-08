By The Editors— Now in its seventeenth year of providing news coverage for and about the river towns of the...Read More
July 8, 2022
Judith Marie Yurkovic, 49 of Rye Brook, NY formally of Sleepy Hollow passed away peacefully with her mom by her side on July 6, 2022 at White Plains Hospital. Judy graduated Sleepy Hollow High School and earned a Bachelors degree from Dominican College in Orangeburg, NY. Judy’s career included being an Operations Manager for Greenwich Associates where she was employed for over 20 years.Judy has always been an athlete, earning 12 varsity letters. She was a two sport collegiate athlete playing volleyball and softball. As an avid runner, Judy participated in many marathons and qualified for the NYC marathon. Judy continued to use her talent and became a member of the Rye Golf Club. Many, many weekends were spent on the golf course with family and friends.We are blessed to hold special memories of Judy in our hearts. Judy’s strength, kindness and can do attitude has been an inspiration. Judy would never say no and would always be there to help anyone.Judy is loved and survived by her parents, Betty and Marty Yurkovic, Somers, her siblings, Christine (Nick), Valhalla, Andrea, (Frank), New City, Martin, Somers and Mary, Fl. And is survived by and known as the fun loving aunt who attended many sporting events for her nieces, Madelyn, Abigail, Julia and nephew, Derek.Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 2PM to 6PM. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Resurrection Church, 910 Boston Post Road, Rye, NY at 10:00 AM.In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org would be appreciated.
Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District
July 8, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown administrator is moving up to lead a neighboring school district. On July 6, the Elmsford
Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16
July 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- When Jamaal Bowman ousted incumbent Eliot Engel as the Representative of New York's 16thCongressional District in 2020,
Together We Are Feeding Westchester
July 5, 2022
Hunger is right here in Westchester. It can be hard to imagine — so many people in need of food
Westchester County Giving Free COVID Vaccines to Youngest Eligible Children
July 5, 2022
Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Tuesday that the County Health Department is offering free pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this
Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Renovation To Begin Shortly
July 2, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Much needed repairs to Sleepy Hollow's iconic lighthouse are set to begin soon after the July 4th
Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park
July 2, 2022
Rivertown residents can have a blast on the Fourth of July without having to leave town. On Monday, July 4,
Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair
July 1, 2022
The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr.
On a Course to Greatness
June 30, 2022
By Tom Pedulla— If determination matters – and it certainly does – look for Dobbs Ferry's Jonathan Oakes to excel
At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground
June 29, 2022
The third annual Juneteenth celebration in Irvington had a new dimension this year. In preparation for the installment of artist
