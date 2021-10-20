Government News
Tarrytown’s Josh Ringel Tapped as Next Briarcliff Manor Administrator

Joshua Ringel will take the top administrative job in Briarcliff Manor.
October 20, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

After 27 months as Tarrytown’s Assistant Village Administrator and Deputy Village Clerk, Josh Ringel will be leaving next month to take the top administrator’s job in Briarcliff Manor.

Prior to his role in Tarrytown, Ringel spent four years as an Assistant to the Village Manager of Scarsdale and two-and-a-half years as the Deputy Chief of Staff within the New York State Assembly.

 A graduate of the State University at Albany, with a bachelor’s degree in public policy, he also received his Master’s in Public Administration from the Rockefeller College at the University at Albany. He is a member of the International City/County Management Association, the New York State Municipal Administrators Association, and the Municipal Administrators Association of Metropolitan New York.

Josh grew up in Hastings-on-Hudson and has been a lifelong Westchester resident. He currently lives in Croton-on-Hudson with his wife, Joanna. In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, biking, exploring new cities, gardening and home-brewing beer.

“He has been a great asset to the Tarrytown Village Administrator’s Office,” said Ringel’s boss and colleague, Village Administrator Rich Slingerland. “In addition to his positive work ethic, we’ll miss Josh’s positive energy and sense of humor that he brought to the Village.” Slingerland went on, “This is his chance to shine, and we wish him congratulations and the best of luck in his new role.”

Tarrytown Mayor Tom Butler added his own encomiums: “Joshua Ringel is a great young public servant who has served Tarrytown with dignity and dedication,” he said. “We [the Board of Trustees] and I wish him well and great success in his new role as village manager for the Village of  Briarcliff Manor.”


