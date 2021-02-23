Josephine Raguzin, 81

February 23, 2021

Josephine Raguzin, a longtime resident of Sleepy Hollow, died February 17 after a brief illness. She was 81.

Born in Illovik, Croatia on April 15, 1939, she immigrated to the United States in 1963 with her husband and three small sons, while being eight months pregnant with her daughter. Mrs. Raguzin worked at Gannett Newspapers for 25 years, serving as mailroom supervisor. After leaving Gannett she worked for the Rockefeller Estate in Pocantico Hills for the next 30 years, retiring at the age of 79.

She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Teresa of Avila church where she sang in the choir for the past 30 years. She opened her home to many visitors and friends for two o’clock Sunday lunch where she would tell stories of her life in Croatia. She always expressed her gratitude for the opportunities afforded to her the United States. She lived a life of humility, hard work and focused on her family.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Klaudio; her loving children, Robert of Sleepy Hollow, Joseph (Kelly) of Carmel, John (Lauren) of Clayton, NC, Rose (John) of Hopewell Junction; six adoring grandchildren: Danielle (Chris) of Newtown, CT, Kristina (Demetrius) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Melissa of Stormville, Nicole (Bradley) of El Paso, Texas, Joey of Carmel, NY, and Lauren of Stamford, CT; three great-granddaughters, Tessa, Isabella and Laila; and three brothers, Antonio, Jani and Donoto. She was predeceased by her brother Karmelo.

