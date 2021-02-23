Obituaries
Sleepy Hollow News

Josephine Raguzin, 81

• Bookmarks: 2

February 23, 2021

Josephine Raguzin, a longtime resident of Sleepy Hollow, died February 17 after a brief illness. She was 81.

Born in Illovik, Croatia on April 15, 1939, she immigrated to the United States in 1963 with her husband and three small sons, while being eight months pregnant with her daughter. Mrs. Raguzin worked at Gannett Newspapers for 25 years, serving as mailroom supervisor. After leaving Gannett she worked for the Rockefeller Estate in Pocantico Hills for the next 30 years, retiring at the age of 79.

She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Teresa of Avila church where she sang in the choir for the past 30 years. She opened her home to many visitors and friends for two o’clock Sunday lunch where she would tell stories of her life in Croatia. She always expressed her gratitude for the opportunities afforded to her the United States. She lived a life of humility, hard work and focused on her family.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Klaudio; her loving children, Robert of Sleepy Hollow, Joseph (Kelly) of Carmel, John (Lauren) of Clayton, NC, Rose (John) of Hopewell Junction; six adoring grandchildren: Danielle (Chris) of Newtown, CT, Kristina (Demetrius) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Melissa of Stormville, Nicole (Bradley) of El Paso, Texas, Joey of Carmel, NY, and Lauren of Stamford, CT; three great-granddaughters, Tessa, Isabella and Laila; and three brothers, Antonio, Jani and Donoto. She was predeceased by her brother Karmelo.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
COVID Update: New Vaccine Site Coming Near You Soon

COVID Update: New Vaccine Site Coming Near You Soon

February 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The downward trend line of COVID cases in the state as a whole and in Westchester continues...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Stretch of the RiverWalk to Feature Park

Sleepy Hollow’s Stretch of the RiverWalk to Feature Park

February 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Where once Chevrolet, Pontiac and Olds minivans rolled off the assembly line at the old GM plant,...
Read More
Greenburgh Dems Fall Short of Endorsing a Candidate for Town Supervisor

Greenburgh Dems Fall Short of Endorsing a Candidate for Town Supervisor

February 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— While a press release on behalf of challenger Tasha Young described “a momentous political shift” following the...
Read More
Black Cat Eviction Notice Highlights Plight Of Rivertown Restaurants

Black Cat Eviction Notice Highlights Plight Of Rivertown Restaurants

February 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The notice came just two days after New York State’s oft-extended pandemic moratorium on commercial evictions finally...
Read More
Update on Vaccine Delivery Delay

Update on Vaccine Delivery Delay

February 19, 2021
Governor Cuomo issued the following statement this afternoon (Friday, February 19): "The federal government previously informed New York that the...
Read More
Mom’s Organic Market Opening Feb. 19 in Dobbs Ferry

Mom’s Organic Market Opening Feb. 19 in Dobbs Ferry

February 18, 2021
by Anne Jaffe Holmes-- Mom's Organic Market opens for business on Friday, February 19 on Stanley Avenue in Dobbs Ferry,...
Read More
COVID Update: The Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Campaign

COVID Update: The Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Campaign

February 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Every other day or so, the governor announces the opening of another “pop-up” vaccination site, where a...
Read More
Changing of the Guard at the Rivertowns Chamber

Changing of the Guard at the Rivertowns Chamber

February 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Michelle Adams, a partner in two of the rivertowns’ better known restaurants, Harpers in Dobbs Ferry and...
Read More
High School Basketball Teams Ready to Hit the Hard Court

High School Basketball Teams Ready to Hit the Hard Court

February 17, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent examines the prospects of local schools for the varsity basketball season. Due to the...
Read More
COVID Update: How About A Waiting List?

COVID Update: How About A Waiting List?

February 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is a given that there is not enough supply of COVID-19 vaccine to meet the demand....
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
45 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *