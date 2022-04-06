April 6, 2022

Jose Eduardo Ojito passed away suddenly on March 27, 2022. Jose was born on October 12, 1966 to Emelina and Oliver Ojito (predeceased) in North Tarrytown, NY. On June 9th, 1990 he married his high school sweetheart, best friend and love of his life, Maria Josefa Rama.

He was a life active member of Union Hose Company No. 2 of the North Tarrytown (Sleepy Hollow) Fire Department joining in November 1984. He held the office of 2nd LT, 1st LT, Captain, then attained the office of Chief Engineer from 2000-2006. He was currently Deputy Chief and Chief Driver of Union Hose. In addition, he was a life active member of the North Tarrytown (Sleepy Hollow) Ambulance Corp. where he was an EMT, past Captain, and LT. He was an associate member of Cataract Engine No. 2 of Ossining FD and Conqueror Hook & Ladder Co. No 1 of the Tarrytown FD.

He was a graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 1984. After Graduation, he worked at General Motors from 1985-1990. On July 9th, 1990 he became a member of the North Tarrytown (Sleepy Hollow) Police Department. In 1998, he transferred to Tarrytown Police Department where he was promoted from Patrol Officer to Detective on February 20th, 2019.

Advertisement





He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife, Maria, and his three greatest joys, Jennifer, Melissa and Lauren, his grandpuppy Snickers, his aunt Migdalia Valle (Angel, predeceased), his cousin Miguel Valle (Doreen), his mother-in-law Maria Rama (Pedro Rama, predeceased), sisters-in-law Eva Rama and Liset Miranda (Ramiro), his nephews Nicholas & Michael Rama and Fabian & Daniel Miranda.

Jose was loved by SO many family, friends, and co-workers, as well as his community. He continues to give back by being an organ donor.