Jon Siegel Sworn In As Irvington Mayor

Village Justice Desmond Lyons swears in Jonathan Siegel as Irvington's mayor
December 5, 2023

Jonathan Siegel, business executive, lawyer and last before Brian C. Smith to serve as Mayor of Irvington, was sworn in by Village Justice Desmond Lyons on December 4, a dozen years after leaving office.  Also sworn in were Deputy Village Justice Mitchell Baker, Trustees Mitchell Bard and Arlene Burgos—all incumbents. Ss such, the transition was seamless.

Looking a bit rusty after a dozen years out of the mayor’s chair, Siegel grew more comfortable as the organizational meeting went on. He called the village’s infrastructure challenges, exemplified by the recent defeat of an $18 million bond issue to rebuild the firehouse—and then some, one of his top priorities. He promised to be “a prudent steward of public dollars” and, noting that the village would be facing some retirements of senior officials, promised to pay attention to succession.

“My job, overall, is to find common ground where we disagree,| he said, “and to be fair and transparent in finding solutions.”

