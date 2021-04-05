Join the Rivertowns Mayors’ GridRewards™ Earth Month Challenge

April 5, 2021

The Program Launches Today, Monday April 5th at 6:00 pm

The Mayors of Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson and Irvington have partnered with Sustainable Westchester, Logical Buildings, and Con Edison to bring you the GridRewards program. It is an easy energy action that lowers your carbon footprint, saves you money & EARNS you cash! GridRewards is an app that sends you a message on peak energy usage days alerting you to reduce usage. You will probably get between 5 and 10 texts a summer. All you need to do is lower your usage on those days – if you do, you’ll get sent a check by Con Edison for helping to reduce the load on the grid on those peak days. There is no cost to participate (the App is free), there is no contract agreement, you just need to be a Con Edison customer and sign up by April 30th, and there is no penalty for not taking action, you simply won’t get rewarded come September.

Today (April 5), the Mayors of Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson and Irvington will explain the mechanics of the program, why they signed on to promote it, and what impact they hope it will have. There will be a short tutorial from Sustainable Westchester that will guide you through the sign up process in real time – but remember to have your Con Edison online account password and your Con Edison account number handy (if you have never logged into your online Con Edison account, do so in advance so you have a password ready and so your account is linked to your current email address and cell phone). Once you’ve got that sorted you’re golden!

Join us tonight at 6 p.m. to learn everything you need to know. If you’re anxious to get going early or can’t be there on Monday, see HERE for general information about the program, HERE for an FAQ, and HERE for a tutorial on how to sign up. After the launch we will make a recording of the zoom meeting available on our websites.

The Mayors are challenging one another to see how many people they can get to sign up in their community by April 30th !

Happy Earth Month, see you Monday!

ZOOM MEETING DETAILS:

WHEN: APR 5, 2021 06:00 PM EASTERN TIME (US AND CANADA)

TOPIC: GRIDREWARDS MAYORS CHALLENGE

PLEASE CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO JOIN THE WEBINAR:

Share the News!







