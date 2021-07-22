Join the Junior Messengers Jazz Program, For Middle & High School Musicians!

The Junior Messengers program is designed to enrich middle and high school musicians aspiring to learn more about playing jazz in a small ensemble. The program provides students a unique jazz experience to play in a small ensemble and participate in sessions on jazz language, history, and performance practices. The faculty, comprised of renowned jazz musicians, guide the students through a robust and eclectic curriculum that will prepare the students for future growth in jazz.

The Junior Messengers is hosted in collaboration with Mercy College and held at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, NY. The ensembles will perform a short set in Pierson Park at the end of the program as part of the Jazz Forum Summer Concert Series. Non-audition, placement evaluation only. High school students should have at least two years of experience on their instrument and middle school students one year prior playing experience.

Space is very limited!

Dates: Tue-Fri, July 27-July 30, 2021

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm

Location: Mercy College, Dobbs Ferry

Concert: Friday, July 30th, 5:30pm, Pierson Park (Tarrytown)

​Tuition: $600

​​​Scholarships available!

Click here to register!