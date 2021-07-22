Community Board Join the Junior Messengers Jazz Program, For Middle & High School Musicians! Published 1 min ago1 min ago July 22, 2021 JOIN JUNIOR MESSENGERS! Our Jitterbugs teacher, Matt Buttermann, is holding a program for young instrumentalists at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry July 27-30. Students will learn about playing jazz in a small ensemble and participate in sessions on jazz language, history, and performance practices. The ensemble will perform a short set in Pierson Park at the end of the program as part of the Jazz Forum summer concert series. Advertisement REGISTER & LEARN MORE More Information About the Program The Junior Messengers program is designed to enrich middle and high school musicians aspiring to learn more about playing jazz in a small ensemble. The program provides students a unique jazz experience to play in a small ensemble and participate in sessions on jazz language, history, and performance practices. The faculty, comprised of renowned jazz musicians, guide the students through a robust and eclectic curriculum that will prepare the students for future growth in jazz. The Junior Messengers is hosted in collaboration with Mercy College and held at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, NY. The ensembles will perform a short set in Pierson Park at the end of the program as part of the Jazz Forum Summer Concert Series. Non-audition, placement evaluation only. High school students should have at least two years of experience on their instrument and middle school students one year prior playing experience. Space is very limited! Dates: Tue-Fri, July 27-July 30, 2021 Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Location: Mercy College, Dobbs Ferry Concert: Friday, July 30th, 5:30pm, Pierson Park (Tarrytown) Tuition: $600 Scholarships available! Click here to register! Share the News!Advertisement Dobbs Ferry News Local News People Dobbs Ferry Chess Champion Competing in National Tournament July 21, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- A 19-year-old Dobbs Ferry resident is one of only 10 men who qualified to compete in one... Read More Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge Tarrytown News Top News Tarrytown Board Agrees To Lead Effort To Fund RiverWalk Extension Under Cuomo Bridge July 21, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Ned Sullivan, President of the influential environmental group Scenic Hudson, made a special trip to Tarrytown Monday... Read More Business News Local News Tarrytown News Technology Top News Regeneron Plans $1.8 Billion Expansion of Tarrytown Site July 17, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- Regeneron is planning to invest approximately $1.8 billion over six years to expand its research, preclinical manufacturing... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer July 14, 2021 Timothy M.Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday, June 11, for Public Service journalism coverage... Read More COVID News Top News COVID Update: The Virus Is Gaining On Us Again July 14, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Those who pay attention to the dashboards and daily reports from Governor Cuomo have seen it creeping... Read More Celebrations Dobbs Ferry News Local News Our Schools Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2021 Receives Diplomas July 12, 2021 The 120th commencement ceremony for Dobbs Ferry High School was held last month at the Dobbs Ferry waterfront. The following... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News July 2021 TEAC News July 12, 2021 JULY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month, say goodbye to single-use plastics. Plant up Tarrytown with sunflowers and... Read More Local News Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Top News Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S. July 11, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was recently named one of the safest places to live in the... Read More Community News Irvington News Villa Lewaro Fashion Show Resurrected In Sunshine July 11, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Harlem high fashion returned to Irvington Saturday, July 10th. The rains did not. The extravagant show highlighting... Read More Celebrations Irvington News Lifestyle Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro July 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Had only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint