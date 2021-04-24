Join Our First Jitterbugs Spring Event Next Saturday!

It is almost time! In exactly one week (next Saturday, May 1st) we are finally hosting In exactly one week (next Saturday, May 1st) we are finally hosting our first Jitterbugs Spring Event , and we are so excited to get your kids groovin’ and engaging with Jazz music. The Spring Events will be your last opportunity to join one of our online Jitterbugs program before summer! During these online events, we’ll be playing musical games comparing jazz to other music styles, paint and play together!