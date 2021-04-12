Johnson & Johnson COVID VAX Available At Walgreens on Wildey Street

April 12, 2021

The Walgreens at the corner of Wildey Street and Cortlandt Street (162 Wildey Street, Tarrytown NY 10591) has a large quantity of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines available for the general public for appointments between now and close of business Wednesday.

In order to make an appointment, you can all the store at 914-332-0567. Do not select option 1. Please selection option 2; then when prompted ask for the pharmacy. Once the next prompt begins, press 0. When someone answers, tell them that you’re calling to make an appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Alternatively you may show up in person to make your appointment.