John Venuti, 73

October 7, 2021

John Venuti, a lifetime Sleepy Hollow resident, died on Oct. 4, 2021, at the age of 73, with family by his side.

John was a student at Stepinac High School, where he was a star football player. He continued his education at Westchester Business School. At the age of 19, John suffered a sports injury resulting in him becoming paralyzed. He completed an extensive rehabilitation at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital.

After rehab, and despite the injury, John went on to finish his studies at Long Island University where he received a Master’s of Science degree. John joined the team at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, where he worked as a patient representative until his retirement. In recognition of his dedicated service, John was awarded the “Wholeness of Life” award, which is presented annually to an individual who is recognized for his or her years of providing compassionate care for patients and the dedication to promoting a balance of physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

John was a loyal and avid Yankee and Jets fan. He enjoyed going in to the city for dinner and a show, tailgating at West Point, bowling, sitting down by the Hudson River, and taking in the sun on the front porch or in the back yard having beer with family and friends. John especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a sharp mind, witty sense of humor, and a positive attitude…not to mention being handsome and a fantastic dresser!

John was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary, his Uncle Joe and Uncle Dom, all who lived with John and created a home where doors were always open to friends.

He is survived by his sisters, Joanne Caldera and Dianne Chipman; his nieces and nephews, Mary Jo and Henry, Donna, Billy, Bobby and Danielle, Laura, Dina and Joe, John and Donna; as well as many grand nieces and nephews, beloved cousins, Godchildren and lifelong friends.

John was a friend and inspiration to all and left an impression wherever he went. Many have stated that they were blessed and lucky to have known him.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 4- 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be on Friday, Oct. 8, at Immaculate Conception Church in Sleepy Hollow at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

It is important to note that for the health and safety of all, masks will be required at all services.

In lieu of flowers, donations to:

Sleepy Hollow Ambulance Corp

29 Andrews Lane

Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

