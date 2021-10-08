Obituaries

John Venuti, 73

October 7, 2021

John Venuti, a lifetime Sleepy Hollow resident, died on Oct. 4, 2021, at the age of 73, with family by his side.

John was a student at Stepinac High School, where he was a star football player.  He continued his education at Westchester Business School. At the age of 19, John suffered a sports injury resulting in him becoming paralyzed. He completed an extensive rehabilitation at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital.

Advertisement
Abbott House Awards Dinner

After rehab, and despite the injury, John went on to finish his studies at Long Island University where he received a Master’s of Science degree.  John joined the team at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, where he worked as a patient representative until his retirement.  In recognition of his dedicated service, John was awarded the “Wholeness of Life” award, which is presented annually to an individual who is recognized for his or her years of providing compassionate care for patients and the dedication to promoting a balance of physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

John was a loyal and avid Yankee and Jets fan. He enjoyed going in to the city for dinner and a show, tailgating at West Point, bowling, sitting down by the Hudson River, and taking in the sun on the front porch or in the back yard having beer with family and friends. John especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a sharp mind, witty sense of humor, and a positive attitude…not to mention being handsome and a fantastic dresser!

John was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary, his Uncle Joe and Uncle Dom, all who lived with John and created a home where doors were always open to friends.

He is survived by his sisters, Joanne Caldera and Dianne Chipman; his nieces and nephews, Mary Jo and Henry, Donna, Billy, Bobby and Danielle, Laura, Dina and Joe, John and Donna; as well as many grand nieces and nephews, beloved cousins, Godchildren and lifelong friends.
John was a friend and inspiration to all and left an impression wherever he went. Many have stated that they were blessed and lucky to have known him.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 4- 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be on Friday, Oct. 8, at Immaculate Conception Church in Sleepy Hollow at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

************************************************************************************************************************
It is important to note that for the health and safety of all, masks will be required at all services.

********************************************************************

In lieu of flowers, donations to:

Sleepy Hollow Ambulance Corp
29 Andrews Lane
Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Sleepy Hollow Says Good-bye to Chick Galella

Sleepy Hollow Says Good-bye to Chick Galella

October 6, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Family, friends and neighbors laid beloved World War II hero and public figure Armando "Chick" Galella...
Read More
Greenburgh’s First Town Hall Farmers Market Attracts Hundreds; Encore Thursday

Greenburgh’s First Town Hall Farmers Market Attracts Hundreds; Encore Thursday

October 5, 2021
By Linda Viertel — Hundreds of shoppers flowed through the parking lot at Greenburgh Town Hall for the first ever...
Read More
Former Mayor Fixell Endorses Brown in Tarrytown Mayoral Race

Former Mayor Fixell Endorses Brown in Tarrytown Mayoral Race

October 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — One of the three candidates running for mayor in the Village of Tarrytown recently received a...
Read More
Five Express Interest In Developing Property Leased by Boat Club

Five Express Interest In Developing Property Leased by Boat Club

October 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Washington Irving Boat Club was joined by four other parties in submitting RFQ/RFI (Request for Qualifications/Request...
Read More
ARMANDO ‘CHICK’ GALELLA, HERO, DIES AT 100

ARMANDO ‘CHICK’ GALELLA, HERO, DIES AT 100

September 30, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Sleepy Hollow may be host to "The Legend (of Sleepy Hollow)," but locals of North Tarrytown...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Woman to Make History as New Riverkeeper Leader

Sleepy Hollow Woman to Make History as New Riverkeeper Leader

September 30, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — A Sleepy Hollow resident has been chosen to be the first woman to lead Riverkeeper, the...
Read More
Croquetería: Cuban Finger Food in Sleepy Hollow

Croquetería: Cuban Finger Food in Sleepy Hollow

September 29, 2021
By Shana Liebman — Sleepy Hollow is home to great traditional Spanish and Latin restaurants — which is why Croquetería...
Read More
Tarrytown Mayoral Candidates Share Positions on Key Issues

Tarrytown Mayoral Candidates Share Positions on Key Issues

September 28, 2021
The Hudson Independent asked the three candidates for mayor of Tarrytown — Karen Brown, Paul Janos and Doug Zollo —...
Read More
BUMMER!

BUMMER!

September 25, 2021
By Barrett Seaman- Homecoming weekend is a big deal, and Irvington High School students were geared up for a big...
Read More
Hackley Football Team Aiming to Harness Talent 

Hackley Football Team Aiming to Harness Talent 

September 25, 2021
By Tom Pedulla — Vic Quirolo, Hackley’s new football coach, calls it a “crazy scenario” that he inherited. And it...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
3 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *