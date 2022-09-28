Advertisement
Obituaries

John Richard Manna

September 28, 2022

John Richard Manna, age 60, passed away peacefully on September 21st, 2022, surrounded by his family, after complications due to a stroke and pneumonia.

John was born and raised in North Tarrytown, NY, son of Robert Manna Sr. and Elizabeth Masarech.

In his younger years, John enjoyed riding motorcycles and hunting with his neighborhood friends. 

John was an active member of the NYC Iron Workers Union Local 40 for 25+ years. During his later years in the Union, he played a key role in the construction of the new Tappan Zee Bridge. 

Later in his life, John’s love of the outdoors showed when he was hiking with his sons or spending time at the beach with his partner of five years, Alice Gloede, at the Jersey shore. He enjoyed flea markets and wildlife and had gone on to raise chickens and ducks of his own, along with helping out at a local farm. 

John is survived by his two sons, Johnny Manna (26) of White Plains, and Jeffrey Manna (23) of Fishkill, along with his brother, Robert Manna Jr., and sister, Christine Forsythe, and his four nieces. Also surviving is his former wife, Kristine Johnson.

Visitation will be on Thursday September 29 from 4PM to 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home where services will be held on Friday at 11:30 AM followed by interment in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.  

