John McColl Barr, 88

July 20, 2021

John McColl Barr, known to his close friends as “Jack”, died peacefully in his sleep in Phoenix, Arizona on June 8, 2021, at the age of 88. He was born on September

22, 1932, the son of Jean Reid Bond Barr and Robert Barr in Tarrytown, New York.

John graduated from high school in North Tar­rytown in 1950 and went on to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Cin­cinnati, graduating in 1955. His five-year engi­neering training included an innovative work study program with placements at Consolidated Edison in New York City and Webber Engineered Products in Cincinnati where he worked designing a garden tiller attachment for the popular Choremaster line of tools.

While in school, John joined the Air Force Reserve Officer Training program, serving as an officer of the Arnold Air Society and, upon graduation, was designated a Distinguished AFROTC graduate. After graduation, he served two years active duty and nine years in the Air Force Reserves achieving the rank of Captain. John began his post Air Force career with AT&T and was posted to Western Electric in Illinois and Bell Labs in New Jersey, where he worked on some of the first printed circuit boards which allowed innovations such as the push button phone and the sleek princess telephone design. While at AT&T, John enrolled in the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, graduating with an MBA in 1967. Advancing his career, John moved into an executive position with the International Telephone and Telegraph company serving posts in New York City, Paris, France, Brussels, Belgium, and Chicago, Illinois. Finally, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona to serve as Vice President for manufacturing at VODAVI Technologies where he traveled frequently to Seoul, South Korea. Striking out on his own, John formed Caledonian Technologies, a local contract manufacturer.

After his official retirement, John began his second career serving 21 years preparing income taxes for H&R Block. Always a lifelong learner, John became an enrolled agent with the IRS on November 6, 2012, at the age of 80! He finished out his 2021 Contract at H&R Block on April 15, just a month and a half before passing. After arriving in Phoenix, John became active in politics serving as a local committeeman and elected state delegate. He attended the 1996 presi­dential convention in San Diego as an alternate delegate and Log Cabin representative. More recently, John focused his efforts with the Arizona Human Rights Campaign and Equality Arizona.

John has many dear friends gathered over the years; and more recently, he enjoyed the many social events coordinated by Prime Timers of Phoenix. Family figured prominently in John’s life. He was a devoted son, brother and father, and he could always be counted on to offer support and encour­agement in tough times. John was predeceased by his sister, Jean Elizabeth Barr Galella. He is survived by brothers Robert and George Barr and their families; daughter Elizabeth Johnston and husband David of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; son John McColl Barr, Jr. and wife Janet Sue Krueger of Austin, Texas; and longtime friend Tony DiGasparis and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vitiligo Society or your local PBS station. John will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome!

