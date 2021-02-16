John Kraft, 77

February 16, 2021

John Kraft, a lifelong resident of the Tarrytowns, died peacefully February 16 in the presence of his loving family. He was 77.Mr. Kraft, whose nickname was “Speedy,” was born February 7, 1944 to Frederick and Elizabeth Fitzgerald Kraft. He graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School in 1962 and began working for the Village of Tarrytown as a laborer. He later became General Foreman and after 37 years of service retired in 1999. After his retirement, he worked part-time for the Village of Scarsdale Engineering Department for 18 years. He was respected for his dedication and incredible work ethic.On October 8, 1966, he married Peggy Russo and together they raised a beautiful family of three children. Mr. Kraft was an active member of his community. He was a member of the Tarrytown Fire Departments, having served for Riverside Hose and Conqueror Hook & Ladder. He was a North Tarrytown Dad’s Club coach and an enthusiastic North Tarrytown Girl’s Softball league dad. Besides his family, his joy and passion was singing. He was a member of The Old Mill Singers for 20 years and sang in several church choirs. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Fred Kraft and sister Patricia Marrinan. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Peggy, his beloved children Mary (Kyle) Currlin of Irving, TX, Eileen (Ivan) Koraca of Ossining, and Michael Kraft of Summit, NJ, and his cherished grandchildren: Sebastian, Oliver and Xavier Currlin and Maggie and Owen Koraca. He is also survived by his in-laws, Ann and Ray Cisneros of MA, John Russo of Hastings, as well as many adoring nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his warm smile, his infectious laugh, his incredible work ethic and his devotion to his family.

Share the News!







