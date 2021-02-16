John Kraft, 77

John Kraft, a lifelong resident of the Tarrytowns, died peacefully February 16 in the presence of his loving family. He was 77.Mr. Kraft, whose nickname was “Speedy,” was born February 7, 1944 to Frederick and Elizabeth Fitzgerald Kraft. He graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School in 1962 and began working for the Village of Tarrytown as a laborer. He later became General Foreman and after 37 years of service retired in 1999. After his retirement, he worked part-time for the Village of Scarsdale Engineering Department for 18 years. He was respected for his dedication and incredible work ethic.On October 8, 1966, he married Peggy Russo and together they raised a beautiful family of three children. Mr. Kraft was an active member of his community. He was a member of the Tarrytown Fire Departments, having served for Riverside Hose and Conqueror Hook & Ladder. He was a North Tarrytown Dad’s Club coach and an enthusiastic North Tarrytown Girl’s Softball league dad. Besides his family, his joy and passion was singing. He was a member of The Old Mill Singers for 20 years and sang in several church choirs. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Fred Kraft and sister Patricia Marrinan. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Peggy, his beloved children Mary (Kyle) Currlin of Irving, TX, Eileen (Ivan) Koraca of Ossining, and Michael Kraft of Summit, NJ, and his cherished grandchildren: Sebastian, Oliver and Xavier Currlin and Maggie and Owen Koraca. He is also survived by his in-laws, Ann and Ray Cisneros of MA, John Russo of Hastings, as well as many adoring nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his warm smile, his infectious laugh, his incredible work ethic and his devotion to his family.
February 16, 2021
Share the News!
February 16, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Several dozen brave souls took a frigid dip in the Hudson River Saturday in Sleepy Hollow for...Read More
February 16, 2021
GET CERTIFIED AS A BIKE-FRIENDLY NEW YORK BUSINESS Bicyclists are good business, especially in Empire State Trail Towns. The following...Read More
February 13, 2021
By James Carsey-- Tarrytown Trustees took another step this week toward fulfilling Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to examine policing...Read More
February 11, 2021
It seemed like one small but welcome step towards normalcy when the Center For Disease Control updated its guidance to...Read More
February 11, 2021
Fourteen members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program participated in the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, held virtually on...Read More
February 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington Democrats endorsed Brian Smith for a sixth term as mayor along with two relative newcomers, both...Read More
February 9, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL FEBRUARY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This...Read More
February 9, 2021
by Brad Ogden— Common Ground Concerts and Irvington Theater are once again collaborating to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s...Read More
February 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As the infection rates continue to improve (Tarrytown’s active caseload fell back into double digits over...Read More
February 8, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- In his second attempt to gain a political role in Sleepy Hollow, biking activist Daniel Convissor will...Read More