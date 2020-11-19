John “Jack” Tassio, 90

November 19, 2020

John “Jack” Tassio, a longtime resident of Irvington, died peacefully November 12. He was 90.

He was born December 23, 1929 in Hastings-on-Hudson to Anthony and Catherine (Harvey) Tassio. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1951-1955 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa, he had a passion for sports and was an avid NY Yankees and Green Bay Packers fan.

A staunch supporter of Irvington High School athletics for many years, Mr. Tassio was recently honored by the Irvington Historical Society at their 2020 Legacies event.

He is the youngest of six siblings and is survived by his son Greg and daughter-in-law Marisol (Cachay) Tassio, his sister Ann Schnibbe of Hastings-on-Hudson, three granddaughters, Tara, Taylor and Katelyn, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife Lee (Anderton) Tassio, brother Stephen Tassio and sisters, Marie Falvo, Catherine Nuzo and Cecelia Slavin.

Mr. Tassio was a friend to all who knew him and will be remembered for his warmth, kindness, sense of humor and infectious smile.

