John J. Barr, Jr

July 9, 2022

John “Buddy” Joseph Barr, Jr., whose life was built around service to country and to others, passed away July 2nd , 2022 in Buffalo, New York after a brief illness at the age of 66.

Born to Ann Maureen Quain Barr and John “Jack” Joseph Barr, Sr (deceased) on December 5, 1955 in the village then known as North Tarrytown, NY, Buddy grew up surrounded by a strong and loving family and created friendship bonds that will never be broken. Buddy spent the last few years of life with his soul mate and life partner, Marilyn Morin, in Wellsville, NY, where he enjoyed the peacefulness of country life.

Buddy never veered from challenges and quietly sought to achieve goals of importance to him. He grew up small but scrappy and by high school was a star athlete excelling in lacrosse, wrestling and football and was proudly part of the Sleepy Hollow High School championship undefeated football team in the 1974 season. In testament to his leadership skills and respect from his teammates, he became Co-Captains in all three sports and was recognized by his coaches for the Excaliber Award of Athlete of the Year in his graduation year of 1974.

Advertisement



Buddy was proud of his Marine Corp career serving 20 years and retiring as a Gunnery Sergeant in 1998. His time served as a Drill Instructor was an achievement not only for the physical and mental challenge, but because of the impact he had on his recruits, ensuring he helped them achieve their best. Helping others was a theme in Buddy’s life. After retiring from the Marines he took what others saw as an unexpected turn to become a Massage Therapist. Buddy saw it as yet another way to enhance another’s life and well-being and connecting with them emotionally and spiritually. He also loved his time as a school bus driver where he could interact with the children and make them smile and laugh with him. In 2019, he saved the lives of 21 children when his bus caught fire and he calmly ushered them to safety and extinguished the fire, for which he never sought accolades.

Buddy is survived by his mother, Ann Maureen Quain Barr Maccabee; three sons of whom he was immensely proud, John “Jay” Joseph Barr, III, Michael Francis, Christopher Raymond, a granddaughter Angelica, the light of his life, all of Los Angeles, CA; two sisters Cathy (David) Downing of Sleepy Hollow, NY, Maureen (Matt) O’Hara of Wappingers Falls, NY, a brother Sean of White Plains, NY; his life partner, Marilyn Morin of Wellsville, NY; as well as nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, all with whom he formed a special individual bond; and his ‘band of brothers’ and a wide circle of friends that spanned the globe.

The sentiments expressed by his friends are testament to Buddy’s life and character as a man who stood for integrity, conviction, connection, mentorship, love and understanding. He was what we all strive to be in this world. Buddy made an impression on everyone he met and will be remembered by all who knew him, no matter how briefly.

A viewing will be held Thu Jul 7 from 4:00-8:00PM at Coffey Funeral Home and Funeral Mass on Fri Jul 8 at 10:30AM at Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Pat Tillman Foundation whose mission is to “…unite and empower remarkable military service members, veterans and spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self.”