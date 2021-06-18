John Hill, Jr., 66

June 17, 2021

John P. (JP) Hill, Jr., a former longtime resident of Tarrytown, died June 13. He was 66.

Known as the kindest, friendliest, most thoughtful and fun-loving person anyone could know, he was born in Amityville, NY on October 18, 1954 to John P. and Gloria Barry Hill. He graduated from St. John the Baptist High School in West Islip and received a BS in Management from Bryant College in Rhode Island where he met his future wife, Terry McGowan. Later, JP earned his MBA from St. John’s University.

In 1977, he married Terry McGowan in Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown. They had lived in Tarrytown for more than 30 years before retiring to Fishkill 3 ½ years ago. Together they raised their two daughters, Lindsay and Kelly.

After college, JP made a career in the insurance claims field and had been employed by Chubb, AIG and Starr Adjustment Services.

JP had volunteered for the Barclays Golf Tournament as Hole Marshall for many years. He had been a member of the Tarrytown Recreation Advisory Council for more than 15 years. He had been a volunteer kayaker supporting the swimmers for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Swim Across the Hudson and also of the society’s Sleepy Hollow Sprint each year. JP also served on the Board of Governors of the Tarry Crest Pool & Tennis Club. He was also involved in coaching both daughters’ athletic endeavors; as a softball coach, CYO basketball coach and a swim timer.

JP always enjoyed playing basketball and especially golf whenever he could and loved vacationing at Lake Dunmore, Vermont.

He is survived by loving wife Terry, beloved daughters Lindsay (Eamonn) and Kelly and his precious granddaughters Delia and Ava. He is also survived by his sisters Ginny (Rich), Nancy (Johnny), Joanne (Bobby) and Chris (Steve) and his in-laws Maureen, Michael (Cathie), Raymond (Diane) and Steve (Nicole), as well as many nieces, nephews and devoted friends.

