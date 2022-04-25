Obituaries

John Guy Williamson

• Bookmarks: 1

April 24, 2022

It is with a heavy heart that we are saddened to announce the passing of longtime Irvington resident, John Guy Williamson, also known as “Radar” or “Guy”. John passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. John was born on October 13, 1953, and was 68 years old. He was born and raised in Yonkers, New York. He was the son of the late John “Jack” and Elizabeth “Betty” Williamson. John graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Yonkers and attended Westchester Community College. John was a proud Veteran of the United States Army having served from 1972 to 1974. He spent most of his younger years tending a bar on Lake Avenue in Yonkers. He worked as a U.S. Postal Carrier for over 25 years in the Village of Irvington which he loved so much.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Maryalice Williamson, his three daughters, Tara Williamson, Katie Minella (Anthony) and Moira Kehayas (Terence) and five grandchildren Brooke, Sadie, Madison, George, and Kassidy. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Hailey Kehayas. John is also survived by his brother James Williamson and his sister Elizabeth Serbay (Raymond) and many additional family members.

He had a love for fishing, hanging by the Hudson River and most of all vacationing down the Jersey Shore at his favorite place, Seaside Park. He found great joy that his family tradition has been passed on to so many friends along the way but most of all to his grandchildren. He was a proud grandfather, also known by the kids as their “Papa Guy”. He loved and adored every one of them. Nothing made him happier than being with the kids. He also greatly cherished his relationships with his nieces and nephews.

Advertisement
  • Rotary Duck Derby - Tarrytown
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

He was a great friend to many people through the years. He was one of a kind and will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.

Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Board of Education Candidates Secure Spots on Ballot

Board of Education Candidates Secure Spots on Ballot

April 25, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The annual school budget votes and Board of Education elections take place on Tuesday, May 17. Last...
Read More
Nisco Slugging Sleepy Hollow to Resurgence on the Diamond

Nisco Slugging Sleepy Hollow to Resurgence on the Diamond

April 23, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- There is no guessing about what the future holds for Sleepy Hollow senior John Nisco. The Mercy...
Read More
Mercy President Hall Announces Retirement

Mercy President Hall Announces Retirement

April 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Last week, Tim Hall, who has served as president of Mercy College for the past eight years,...
Read More
Ukrainians in the Rivertowns Are Bonded by the War Back Home

Ukrainians in the Rivertowns Are Bonded by the War Back Home

April 20, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- “We thought we knew all of the Ukrainians here, but we didn’t know these two, so I...
Read More
Irvington Board Hears a First Proposal for Affordable Housing on North Broadway

Irvington Board Hears a First Proposal for Affordable Housing on North Broadway

April 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Ten months after passing a comprehensive, but controversial zoning plan for the 50-acre stretch of property along...
Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall Named to State Historic Business Preservation Registry

Tarrytown Music Hall Named to State Historic Business Preservation Registry

April 15, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Music Hall has been named to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. The...
Read More
Art Consultant Opens Up Shop in Dobbs Ferry

Art Consultant Opens Up Shop in Dobbs Ferry

April 14, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- Just as nature abhors a vacuum, people resist blank walls. Cavemen painted wooly mammoths on theirs; we...
Read More
DMV Opens Temporary Office in Tarrytown

DMV Opens Temporary Office in Tarrytown

April 13, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has opened a temporary office in Tarrytown. The...
Read More
Scenic Hudson: Loving, Protecting, Connecting

Scenic Hudson: Loving, Protecting, Connecting

April 11, 2022
That in a nutshell is what Scenic Hudson does. We love the river, the lands and communities along it, and...
Read More
Irvington Seeks Parent Feedback in Search for High School Principal

Irvington Seeks Parent Feedback in Search for High School Principal

April 11, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Irvington School District will be holding two parent feedback sessions next week in their search for...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
45 views
bookmark icon