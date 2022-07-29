John A. “Jack” Balassi

July 28, 2022

John A. Balassi, known as Jack, formerly of Sleepy Hollow and Briarcliff Manor, died July 26, 2022 at the age of 77. Born in Tarrytown on June 30, 1945, he was the son of Augustine and Margaret Finnegan Balassi. After graduating from Sleepy Hollow High School, Jack went on to earn Bachelors and Masters Degrees. He had a long career as a CPA in both the corporate world and private practice. He was a United States Army veteran having served in Vietnam.

On September 23, 1972, Jack married Patricia Driggs and together they raised their two children. Jack was a world traveler, having visited over 85 countries. He also enjoyed golf, but most of all, he loved his family and especially cherished spending time with his five grandchildren, who affectionately called him Papa. Jack was an exceptionally generous and optimistic person with the highest level of integrity. He was always there for family and friends and went out of his way to do the right thing.

In addition to Patricia, his loving wife of almost 50 years, Jack is survived by his children John (Victoria) and Katie (Scott) Strobridge and his beloved grandchildren Jack and Morgan Balassi and Austin, Shane and Riley Strobridge. Also surviving Jack are his brothers Bill and Bob and his sister Jeanne, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 1- 5 PM at Coffey Funeral Home and a family only service will be held on Monday at 11:30 AM.

