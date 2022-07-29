July 28, 2022

John A. Dimeglio, 88, of Ardsley, NY, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. He was born November 26, 1933 in Bronx, NY. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

Beloved Husband and Father to late wife Marie and late son James DiMeglio. He is survived by his son John D. Dimeglio, Daughter-In-Law Lori Armstrong, Grandson, Jake Dimeglio and Granddaughter Jesse Dimeglio.

He loved to dance, play poker and spend time with family. Dad you will forever be in our hearts.

Help Keep Journalism Independent

Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...