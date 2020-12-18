Jocelyn (Joy) Pascua, 44

December 18, 2020

Jocelyn (Joy) Pascua, a resident of Tarrytown, died unexpectedly December 12. She was 44.

She was born in Quezon City, Philippines on September 19, 1976, to Antonio and Corazon Alejo Pascua. She was a passionate mother, partner, confidant, singer, and more, and when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found speaking to family and friends or creating videos for her beloved former musical group, “Bukas Palad.”

Joy was the Online Marketing Manager for the Episcopal Relief and Development Fund.

She is survived by her beloved daughter Ayla Kim, her loving partner Jerome Chan, as well as her heartbroken parents Tony and Corazon Pascua and her siblings Angelo, Timothy, Francis, Tong, Karol and Kristine.

