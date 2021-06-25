Community Board Job Posting – Summer Pool Director, Tarrytown Pool Published 8 hours ago8h ago • Bookmarks: 2 Tarrytown Pool needs a summer supervisor June 25, 2021 The Village of Tarrytown is seeking to hire a Summer Pool Director in the Recreation Department immediately. This person will be responsible for supervising the operations and scheduling of the Tarrytown pool staff. Being a Certified Pool Operator (CPO) and having active lifeguard credentials are pluses but are not mandatory. The vast majority of work will be ensuring that the lifeguards and pool attendants are scheduled, that the pool and facilities are clean and operational, processing payroll and if something happens that it’s addressed. The successful candidate must have good interpersonal skills and be able to handle questions and complaints professionally. Other related duties as assigned. Pool is open seven (7) days per week, except in bad weather; work schedule is to be determined, with some flexibility. Hourly wages range between twenty-five and thirty dollars ($25-$30) per hour, DOQE (Depending on Quality and Experience).Advertisement This position is available immediately and will continue through the end of the pool season in 2021, through Labor Day and possibly one more weekend, and then supervise proper pool shut-down at the end of the season. The position is open immediately until filled. Interested persons should contact Village Administrator Richard Slingerland with a cover letter, resume, and copies of applicable certifications, at the following e-mail: administrator@tarrytowngov.com Richard Slingerland, Village Administrator 1 Depot Plaza Tarrytown, NY 10591. Phone: 914-631-1785; Fax: 914-909-1208 The Village of Tarrytown is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is fully committed to maintaining a workplace free of discrimination and harassment based on race, gender, gender identification, religion, age, color, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, and other non-merit factors. All persons applying for employment and employed by the Village shall be afforded equal employment opportunity in initial employment and consideration for advancement. Read more Share the News!Advertisement Community News Local News Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2021Graduates June 25, 2021 The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2021 received their diplomas Thursday night on the football field in front of... Read More COVID News Greenburgh News Pride Ceremony Honors Greenburgh COVID Angels June 25, 2021 On Wednesday evening the Greenburgh Town Board honored two Covid Angel leaders who are affiliated with the LGBTQ+ community. Mary... Read More Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021 June 23, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony at Scenic Hudson... Read More Government News Greenburgh News Feiner Fends off Democratic Primary Challenge June 23, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Incumbent Paul Feiner defeated challenger Tasha D. Young in yesterday’s Democratic primary for Greenburgh Town Supervisor.... Read More Community News Local News People Tarrytown News Tarrytown Resident Sadie McKeown Appointed to Housing and Energy Boards June 22, 2021 By Alexander Roberts--- Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Tarrytown resident Sadie McKeown to the boards of the New York State... Read More Community News Goings on in town Local News Rotary’s Duck Derby and Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Expected to Pack Patriots Park June 22, 2021 By Robert Kimmel - Patriots Park is expected to be bustling with people reveling in the activities within its boundaries... Read More Food in the Rivertowns Summertime’s “Food Glorious Food” June 21, 2021 By Linda Viertel- Farmers’ markets are in full swing, and now that we can shop in person to enjoy the... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News The Red Hat Hosts A Celebrity Interview June 21, 2021 In its 18 years of existence, Irvington’s Red Hat on the River has had its share of celebrity diners. The... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News Juneteenth In The Rivertowns 2021 June 20, 2021 By Barrett Seaman and Hannah Lustyik- It seems this year that more people in the Hudson River villages know what... Read More Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High Junior Earns Silver Medal at International Science Competition June 17, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Brooke Dunefsky recently earned a silver medal at the virtual GENIUS Olympiad, an... Read More 2 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint