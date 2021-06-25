Community Board

Job Posting – Summer Pool Director, Tarrytown Pool

Tarrytown Pool needs a summer supervisor
June 25, 2021

The Village of Tarrytown is seeking to hire a Summer Pool Director in the Recreation Department immediately. This person will be responsible for supervising the operations and scheduling of the Tarrytown pool staff.  Being a Certified Pool Operator (CPO) and having active lifeguard credentials are pluses but are not mandatory.  The vast majority of work will be ensuring that the lifeguards and pool attendants are scheduled, that the pool and facilities are clean and operational, processing payroll and if something happens that it’s addressed.  The successful candidate must have good interpersonal skills and be able to handle questions and complaints professionally.  Other related duties as assigned.  Pool is open seven (7) days per week, except in bad weather; work schedule is to be determined, with some flexibility.

Hourly wages range between twenty-five and thirty dollars ($25-$30) per hour, DOQE (Depending on Quality and Experience).

This position is available immediately and will continue through the end of the pool season in 2021, through Labor Day and possibly one more weekend, and then supervise proper pool shut-down at the end of the season.

The position is open immediately until filled.

Interested persons should contact Village Administrator Richard Slingerland with a cover letter, resume, and copies of applicable certifications, at the following e-mail: administrator@tarrytowngov.com

Richard Slingerland, Village Administrator

1 Depot Plaza

Tarrytown, NY 10591.

Phone: 914-631-1785; Fax: 914-909-1208

The Village of Tarrytown is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is fully committed to maintaining a workplace free of discrimination and harassment based on race, gender, gender identification, religion, age, color, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, and other non-merit factors.  All persons applying for employment and employed by the Village shall be afforded equal employment opportunity in initial employment and consideration for advancement.

