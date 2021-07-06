Job Opening: Part Time Intermediate Clerk, Tarrytown Village Court

July 6, 2021

The Village of Tarrytown is seeking an experienced and qualified individual for the part-time position of Intermediate Clerk in the Tarrytown Village Court. The Part Time Intermediate Clerk will work under the direction of the Court Clerk and will assist in all aspects of the Village Justice Court. For a part-time position, this title is non-competitive class (no civil service test required).

General duties of the position of Part Time Intermediate Clerk include a wide variety of administrative and clerical tasks related to the normal operation of a municipal court. Candidates must demonstrate the ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing, comprehend legal documents, operate standard office equipment and computers and accurately maintain records. Candidates must also show honesty and integrity, attention to detail, an ability to work independently, a positive attitude and excellent customer service and interpersonal skills.

Typical hours per week range between 12 and 15 hours per week, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. Hourly wage is $20/hr.

The position is available immediately and will be published until filled.

Interested persons should apply online at https://tarrytown.seamlessdocs.com/f/tarrytownjob. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and copies of applicable certifications. Under “Position applying for” please input “PT Court Clerk”

Phone: 914-631-1785; Fax: 914-909-1208

The Village of Tarrytown is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is fully committed to maintaining a workplace free of discrimination and harassment based on race, gender, gender identification, religion, age, color, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, and other non-merit factors. All persons applying for employment and employed by the Village shall be afforded equal employment opportunity in initial employment and consideration for advancement.