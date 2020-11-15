Joanne M. Drinane, 78

November 15, 2020

Joanne (Josie) Drinane, a resident of Tarrytown and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, died November 12. She was 78.

She was born November 23, 1941 in New York City to Michael Drinane and Eileen Sugrue. She began her career as a nun with the Community of Notre Dame, serving others through education. She then continued that throughout her life by working as a social worker in New York City schools for 25 years.

Family was the most important thing to Josie. On June 1st, 2014, she married Patricia Lancaster, her partner of more than 40 years. Together they raised their son, Jeremy Lancaster. Patti and Jeremy brought her such joy.

Josie was someone who made us all better people by her love and example. Her laugh was contagious and seeing her grandson, James, made her smile.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael, her mother, Eileen, her sisters, Bernadette and Mary, and her niece, Kelly. She is survived by her wife Patricia, her son Jeremy and his wife Rebecca, her grandson James, her sisters Eileen and Monica, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

