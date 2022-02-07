Obituaries

Joan F. Rizzi

February 6, 2022

Joan Frances Payne Rizzi passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
She was at her home surrounded by her loving family and three dogs (Bentley, Peanut, and Cosmo.)

Born in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. February 15, 1935, to Mary (Law) Payne and Frances Xavier Payne.

Joan was raised in North Tarrytown NY, along with her predeceased sister, Marie Ann Payne Zastenchik of Cairo, N.Y. She attended St. Theresa’s School before moving up to graduate from North Tarrytown High School. It was soon after that she married the love of her life, Doctor Daniel Rizzi, in August of 1956. They were married for 64 loving years. She had three children Daniel Patrick, Jeffrey and Susan.

Joan worked for General Motors and Fischer Body before she became a loyal employee of what was once, Phelps Memorial Hospital. She worked there for 21 years as a unit secretary and in the radiology department.

Joan has been an active member of the First Baptist Church for over 50 years.
She was a key part of the Tarrytown Bi-Centennial celebration back in 1976 and was always active in village affairs and activities including the Tarrytown Seniors and North Tarrytown High School Reunions.

Joan was a great mother and a devoted grandmother. She loved her grandchildren
with every grain of being she had. They were her world, and she was theirs.

Joan loved her Irish heritage and loved to make her own Bailey’s Irish Cream.
She loved the beach, and she loved being at home by her pool.
She enjoyed listening to all kinds of music and loved to watch General Hospital and the classic movies on Hallmark.

Joan was loved by many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will certainly be missed.

Joan is a mother of three. Her oldest son, Daniel Patrick, predeceased her. She is survived by her other son Jeffrey Rizzi (Kellie) of Cold Spring, her daughter Susan Rizzi Recine (John Belloise) of Tarrytown and five(5) grandchildren.
Frankie and Christopher Recine (Kristin), Jeffrey Jr.(Patrick) Sara and Eric Rizzi.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Tarrytown.

