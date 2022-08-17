Advertisement
Obituaries

Joan A. Santini

August 17, 2022

Joan A. Santini, formerly of Sleepy Hollow and more recently of Ossining died August 12, 2022 at the age of 90. Joan was born in Brooklyn on March 22, 1932 and was the daughter of William Francis and Anna E. Fox Meehan. She was a graduate of Our Lady Help of Christians Grammar School and Good Shepherd High School.

Joan enjoyed a long career as an executive secretary beginning with Bowery Bank, later as Office Manager with Hudson Shores Realty and finally finishing her career with William Raveis Legends Realty as Office Manager.

A devout Catholic, she was a longtime parishioner of Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown.

She was an avid tennis fan and especially loved to watch Rod Laver play. She was an equally enthusiastic fan of hockey, always rooting for the New York Rangers. She loved movies both in the theater and on television. She followed many TV shows, new and old and loved quiz shows.

Joan will be remembered as a great cook, someone who loved to sing, but mostly as a woman who loved her family and loved being with her family.

She is survived by her son Louis of Ossining as well as her brother William Francis Meehan, III and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Louis R. Santini who died in 1993 and her sister Anne Marie Meehan Kane Elliott.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Sunday August 21 from 2PM to 6PM. Her Funeral Mass will be on Monday at 10:30 at Transfiguration Church.   

