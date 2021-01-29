Jitterbugs Winter Series: A New Jazz Program for Kids 5-8!

By Rick Pezzullo--- Greenburgh Democratic district leaders Thursday night heard from the two candidates seeking the committee’s nomination for town...Read More
January 29, 2021
|
|
The Winter Series Program will be held online on Zoom.
Share the News!
Regeneron Reports Positive Data with Antibody Cocktail Used to Prevent COVID-19
January 27, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive initial results from an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating REGEN-COV™,...Read More
Irvington Theater To Stream Award-Winning Films Jan. 27-29
January 26, 2021
By Brad Ogden— Honoring the resilience of the Jewish people, Irvington Theater will continue its all-virtual season with Recognition, a double-feature...Read More
COVID Update: Caught in the Crosscurrents
January 26, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is a difficult time to discern what direction the COVID-19 pandemic is moving—here in the rivertowns....Read More
Abinanti Proposes Election Reform Steps in the Wake of COVID
January 25, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Turning the exigencies of last year’s election procedural adjustments forced by the pandemic into legislated policy, Assemblyman...Read More
Greenburgh Program to Link High School Students and Business Leaders to Revive Local Businesses
January 25, 2021
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner is looking for high school students in the township, including those from the rivertown villages,...Read More
Irvington High School Seniors Commit to Playing Sports in College
January 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Six Irvington High School seniors recently announced their commitment to play sports at colleges across the country...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Native Selected in National Women’s Soccer League Draft
January 23, 2021
By Tom Pedulla Sam Coffey received the ultimate affirmation of her talent when the Portland Thorns F.C. chose her 12th overall...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray to Seek 7th Term
January 23, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- Six consecutive, productive terms as Mayor of Sleepy Hollow stands as the record Ken Wray will...Read More
COVID Update: The Hunt For The Elusive Vaccine
January 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is Friday, January 22. New York State ran out of COVID vaccine doses today—at least on...Read More