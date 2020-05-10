Jitterbugs – Jazz For Kids – an Online Interactive Class for Children (and Their Parents)

By Linda Viertel

Kids sheltering at home might need a chance to “get the jitters out,” and what better way to help them than with a home musical adventure that gets them dancing – an interactive online class with music, storytelling and games, all brought to you on Zoom by Jazz Forum: Jitterbugs – Jazz for Kids.

Jitterbugs@home was originally slated to start as a class for 2 to 7-year-olds on site at Jazz Forum in Tarrytown, but the pandemic’s social distancing rules made a class gathering impossible. So, Starting May 17th and then June 14th at 10:30, two themed 30-minute child -adult participatory classes will be offered, taught by Jody Redhage Ferber and Juan Ruiz, both experienced jazz musicians and early childhood educators. Ferber, a jazz and classical cellist, composer and vocalist, together with Ruiz, a Latin and jazz clarinetist are eager to engage young people and their parents about the joys of jazz music though movement, introductions to instruments and storytelling.

Information on how to join the event will be provided before the event with a video link and password by going to: jazzforumarts.org to sign up. The cost is $15 per family for each class. No other introduction to jazz class exists in Westchester, let alone one that is filled with interactive programming. Zoom is the perfect venue for the entire family to gain an appreciation of jazz at any level, and, who knows, maybe Jitterbugs – Jazz For Kids classes will have new life at the Jazz Forum site in the fall? Isak Edblad, who conceptualized the Jitterbugs program, said, “We believe this will not just be a fun experience for children, but also for parents who might learn something new about jazz as well!”

Fun Fact: The jitterbug dance, first named in the 30’s, has continued to the present. “A jitterbug” referred to a person who danced swing and evolved to a term that covered many swing-dance styles. Originally dancers bounced, hopped and exaggerated their sometimes sharp and jerky movements, which made them look like bugs.