Jitterbugs Jan 24: Let’s Dance! • Get Your Tickets Now

January 14, 2021

 

 

 Let’s Dance!  Jazz Big Bands & the Swing Dance Craze, Coming Up In Just Two Weeks!

Let’s learn about popular dance Big Bands of the 1930s and 40s, and the dance crazes that swept the world like the Charleston, Lindy Hop and, of course, the Jitterbug!

The class is led by Jody Redhage Ferber, joined by her husband Alan Ferber, a current big band composer & bandleader, whose grandmother was a featured singer with dance big bands in the 1940s.
See you on Sunday, January 24th at 11:00 am. The class is for the whole family and come with your dancing shoes on!
Westchester DA’s Office Releases Photos of Suspects in Case of Sleepy Hollow Racist Stickers

January 14, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Twelve days after a rash of racist stickers was discovered plastered on street signs throughout Sleepy Hollow...
Rivertowns Clergy Association Issues Statement on Hateful Stickers in Community

January 14, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Rivertowns Clergy Association, which represents people of faith in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, has issued a...
Woman Rescued from Hudson By Tarrytown Police, EMTs And Firemen

January 13, 2021
At 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Tarrytown police were notified by a resident that a woman had jumped into the Hudson River...
Shimsky to Run for Reelection on County Board of Legislators

January 13, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- MaryJane Shimsky, Majority Leader on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, has announced she will be running...
The COVID Vaccine Floodgate Opens, But Then What?

January 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After weeks of waiting patiently to be told when and where to show up for the COVID-19...
Tarrytown Police Reform Group Issues Draft Report

January 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown are getting their first look at the findings and recommendations of the Police Reform...
Sleepy Hollow Resident Chosen as First Westchester Poet Laureate

January 12, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow resident B.K. Fischer was named Tuesday as Westchester County’s inaugural Poet Laureate. Fischer, an author...
Registration for Group 1B Vaccinations Opens at 4:00 PM, January 11

January 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Following the announcement by the state that Groups 1A and 1B in the pecking order for COVID-19...
Westchester County Executive Latimer Announces Re-election Bid

January 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Monday his plans to seek a second four-year term in November....
COVID Cases Move Irvington Middle and High Schools To Go Remote

January 9, 2021
Three new cases of COVID-19 at Irvington's high school and middle school-- complicated by required quarantine for staff members-- have...
