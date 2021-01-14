Jitterbugs Jan 24: Let’s Dance! • Get Your Tickets Now

Let’s learn about popular dance Big Bands of the 1930s and 40s, and the dance crazes that swept the world like the Charleston, Lindy Hop and, of course, the Jitterbug!

The class is led by Jody Redhage Ferber, joined by her husband Alan Ferber, a current big band composer & bandleader, whose grandmother was a featured singer with dance big bands in the 1940s.