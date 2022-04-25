April 24, 2022

Jeremy Veras, age 11, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17th, 2022, in the evening. Jeremy was born in Sleepy Hollow, NY on October 12, 2010, to his mother Masiel Hilario and his father Gabriel Veras. He was the oldest of 3 children being raised by his stepfather Antony Veras since he was a toddler. He leaves behind his brothers Jacob Veras and Jonah Veras.

Jeremy was a student at Sleepy Hollow Middle School where he was loved by his peers. He will always be remembered as a child with great manners and a fun-loving personality. Jeremy was an avid sports & Harry Potter fan and video game player.

“To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever.”- J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

