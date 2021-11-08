November 8, 2021

Jeremy David Wilson, 42, of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2021. He was born on Jan. 30, 1979, in Fort Campbell, Ken., to Dr. James Mason Wilson, Jr. and Cynthia Ann Weaver. He graduated from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore. in 2001 with degrees in physics and mathematics and from the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y., with a Ph.D. in physics in 2007. He obtained his J.D. from Columbia Law School in 2010 and worked as a partner in the intellectual property litigation department at Kirkland & Ellis, LLP from 2010 until his death. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Wilson, and his two children, Julia Wilson (8) and James Wilson (5) of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.; his father, James Wilson, and step-mother, Deana Wilson of Tacoma, Wash.; his mother, Cynthia Weaver, and step-father, Lawrence Weaver, of Gig Harbor, Wash.; his sister Laurel Munguia of Puyallup, Wash.; his grandmother Josephine Manuel of Tacoma, Wash.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jeremy will be remembered for the deep love he held for his family, the silly games he played with his children, and his dedication to his work. He will be forever loved and greatly missed. It was one of Jeremy’s goals in life to be able to provide for his children’s college educations. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the children’s 529 college savings funds. To make a contribution, go to Ugift529.com and enter the Ugift code E4Z-N7H for Julia and J4S-92R for James. Alternatively, donations may be made in Jeremy’s name to the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns to further the children’s education and the education of other children in the public school system.

Share the News!







