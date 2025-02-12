Support our Sponsors
Government & Politics
Top News

Jenkins Wins Special Election for Westchester County Executive

February 12, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Ken Jenkins will continue as Westchester County Executive for at least the rest of the year, easily winning a special election Tuesday.

Jenkins, who has led the county since his predecessor, George Latimer, resigned in early January to begin serving in Congress, defeated Christine Sculti, according to unofficial results from the Board of Elections, which reported with 80% of the votes counted, he received 61%.

Jenkins, Westchester’s first Black county executive, will finish out the final 10 months of Latimer’s unexpired term and is expected to vie for a full four-year term in November.

“I am honored and humbled to be elected your county executive,” Jenkins told supporters, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, at a victory celebration in White Plains. “We will continue to celebrate Westchester’s diversity.”

Jenkins was Latimer’s right-hand man as deputy county executive throughout Latimer’s tenure. A longstanding member of the Democratic Party, Jenkins has held various leadership positions, including Treasurer of the New York State Democratic Committee, Chairman of the Yonkers Democratic Committee, Chairman of the Black Democrats of Westchester and Secretary of the Westchester County Democratic Committee, in addition to serving on its Executive Committee. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Legislators.

Prior to getting involved in politics, Jenkins worked in telecommunications and technology, holding key roles at leading companies such as Apple, AT&T, Bell Atlantic, New York Telephone (Verizon), NYNEX and Seer Technologies. He also gained valuable sales experience, as an owner and broker, during his tenure at ERA Gem Realty.

Sculti, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, served as Chief Advisor to former County Executive Rob Astorino for eight years.

Currently employed as Deputy Commissioner of the county Board of Elections, Sculti is expected to challenge Jenkins once again in the fall.

 

 

