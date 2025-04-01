Jenkins Officially Sworn-In as Westchester County Executive

March 31, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

History was made Sunday at Westchester Community College when Ken Jenkins was officially sworn-in as the first Black County Executive in Westchester County.

Fellow elected officials, dignitaries, community leaders, family and friends all gathered to celebrate Jenkins, who won a special election in February to earn the right to finish the final 10 months of George Latimer’s unexpired term.

Latimer resigned in early January to begin serving in Congress. Jenkins was Latimer’s right-hand man as deputy county executive throughout Latimer’s tenure.

“You voted for stability, competency, and civility. You voted to chart a course that reflects our highest ideals. Here in Westchester we don’t fly the airplane on the left wing, and we don’t fly it on the right wing – we fly it right down the middle,” Jenkins said Sunday. “And, we are on the journey, but the journey will be long. The work is just beginning. But we will not falter. We will rise to the challenge because, here in Westchester, we vote with our hearts, we vote with our heads, and we vote to enact laws that protect, defend, and uplift one another—always—regardless of skin color, gender, religion, or anything else that some try to use as weapons to divide us. We will not be divided. In Westchester, we respond and not react.”

Jenkins has been nominated by the Democratic Party to run for a full four-year term in November.

“Together, we will build a future that reflects the values we hold dear. The road ahead is long, but the strength and determination of this community will guide us every step of the way,” Jenkins said. “And I stand here, humbly, to serve you and this great County. Our Westchester County.”

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck. Schumer spoke at the event and commended Jenkins for his lifelong dedication to public service and his commitment to the people of Westchester County. Additional remarks were delivered by Latimer, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Westchester County Democratic Committee Chair Suzanne Berger.

The program also included a video message of congratulations from U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, New York State Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.