Jenkins Declares State of the County is ‘Anchored in Who We Are’

April 25, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins delivered his first State of the County address Wednesday night, declaring “We’re not repeating history, we’re making it.”

Standing in the front of a packed Board of Legislators Chambers in White Plains, Jenkins, who won a special election in February to earn the right to serve the unexpired term of George Latimer, said Westchester was grounded in hope, progress and the belief that it remains a beacon of stability, civility and strength in an uncertain world.

“The State of our County, our Westchester County, is anchored in who we are, yet evolving in who we become,” Jenkins said.

Quoting Westchester’s Poet Laureate Phylisha Villanueva, Jenkins opened with a poetic reflection: “This is legacy covered by ancestral winds, a generational ebb and flow continuously rising like rain returning to the sky…”

Following that, Jenkins acknowledged the challenges ahead, while rejecting the notion Westchester was destined to repeat history.

“Not here. Not now. Not in Westchester County. Because it is what we choose to do in each moment that defines us,” he said.

Jenkins proceeded to highlight some achievements of his administration’s first 100 days, including securing a local public hearing on Con Edison’s proposed rate hikes and signing legislation reinforcing Westchester’s opposition; condemning the Trump Administration’s decision to close the White Plains Social Security Hearing Office; and upholding Westchester’s AAA bond rating from S&P, Fitch as a testament to the county’s sound budgeting and economic planning.

A major announcement in Jenkins’ speech was a groundbreaking partnership with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)—one of the nation’s most prestigious engineering institutions—to deliver top-tier engineering education in the region.

“This is more than just a partnership. It’s a multi-year commitment to creating new opportunities for our local talent pool, especially young people and working professionals, to access cutting-edge STEM education, meet the demands of today’s workforce, and fuel the growth of our economy,” he said.

On Westchester County Airport, Jenkins announced that in early May, Westchester will issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) to modernize the Westchester County Airport terminal. It is not an expansion project, but a commitment to improving the airport experience for travelers.

“This is an exciting step forward. To offer a seat, a cup of coffee, and a bathroom—we are putting people first,” he said.

Jenkins also reaffirmed his commitment to reopening Playland for the 2025 season, despite legal challenges tied to a previous administration’s contract with Standard Amusements.