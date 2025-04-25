Support our Sponsors
Lyndhurst Crafts Fair 2025
Government & Politics
Top News

Jenkins Declares State of the County is ‘Anchored in Who We Are’

• Bookmarks: 20

April 25, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins delivered his first State of the County address Wednesday night, declaring “We’re not repeating history, we’re making it.”

Standing in the front of a packed Board of Legislators Chambers in White Plains, Jenkins, who won a special election in February to earn the right to serve the unexpired term of George Latimer, said Westchester was grounded in hope, progress and the belief that it remains a beacon of stability, civility and strength in an uncertain world.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

“The State of our County, our Westchester County, is anchored in who we are, yet evolving in who we become,” Jenkins said.

Quoting Westchester’s Poet Laureate Phylisha Villanueva, Jenkins opened with a poetic reflection: “This is legacy covered by ancestral winds, a generational ebb and flow continuously rising like rain returning to the sky…”

Following that, Jenkins acknowledged the challenges ahead, while rejecting the notion Westchester was destined to repeat history.

“Not here. Not now. Not in Westchester County. Because it is what we choose to do in each moment that defines us,” he said.

Jenkins proceeded to highlight some achievements of his administration’s first 100 days, including securing a local public hearing on Con Edison’s proposed rate hikes and signing legislation reinforcing Westchester’s opposition; condemning the Trump Administration’s decision to close the White Plains Social Security Hearing Office; and upholding Westchester’s AAA bond rating from S&P, Fitch as a testament to the county’s sound budgeting and economic planning.

A major announcement in Jenkins’ speech was a groundbreaking partnership with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)—one of the nation’s most prestigious engineering institutions—to deliver top-tier engineering education in the region.

“This is more than just a partnership. It’s a multi-year commitment to creating new opportunities for our local talent pool, especially young people and working professionals, to access cutting-edge STEM education, meet the demands of today’s workforce, and fuel the growth of our economy,” he said.

On Westchester County Airport, Jenkins announced that in early May, Westchester will issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) to modernize the Westchester County Airport terminal. It is not an expansion project, but a commitment to improving the airport experience for travelers.

“This is an exciting step forward. To offer a seat, a cup of coffee, and a bathroom—we are putting people first,” he said.

Jenkins also reaffirmed his commitment to reopening Playland for the 2025 season, despite legal challenges tied to a previous administration’s contract with Standard Amusements.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • Newington Cropsey Birds 2025 art show
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Tranquility Spa in Scarsdale Mothers Day
  • Andrea Martone Westchester real estate agent - Tarrytown listing
Sleepy Hollow Man Sentenced to Prison for Attack on Ex-Girlfriend

Sleepy Hollow Man Sentenced to Prison for Attack on Ex-Girlfriend

April 25, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 40-year-old Sleepy Hollow man was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in state prison for...
Read More
Irvington Celebrates Its Long-Lived Local Newspaper, The Gazette

Irvington Celebrates Its Long-Lived Local Newspaper, The Gazette

April 25, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Once upon a time, villages in the rivertowns had their own newspapers. Shortly after the turn of...
Read More
Jenkins Declares State of the County is ‘Anchored in Who We Are’

Jenkins Declares State of the County is ‘Anchored in Who We Are’

April 25, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins delivered his first State of the County address Wednesday night, declaring “We’re...
Read More
SLEEPY HOLLOW RESIDENT WORKS TO ADDRESS GLOBAL HEALTH INEQUITY

SLEEPY HOLLOW RESIDENT WORKS TO ADDRESS GLOBAL HEALTH INEQUITY

April 24, 2025
 By Maria Ann Roglieri-- At a time when the U.S. government is turning inward and pulling funding for critical health...
Read More
Byrd’s Legend Roger McGuinn Lands at Music Hall on May 9

Byrd’s Legend Roger McGuinn Lands at Music Hall on May 9

April 24, 2025
By W.B. King-- Long before he was flying “Eight Miles High” as the frontman for The Byrds, Roger McGuinn called...
Read More
Fundraising Effort Underway for Ardsley Woman with Cerebral Palsy

Fundraising Effort Underway for Ardsley Woman with Cerebral Palsy

April 24, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 55-year-old Ardsley woman with cerebral palsy has partnered with a non-profit organization to raise funds to...
Read More
SCAPEGOAT

SCAPEGOAT

April 21, 2025
SCAPEGOAT: Or dog, owl, alligator, chipmunk By Krista Madsen Sure, the dog ate your homework, that’s a perfectly legit excuse, but did...
Read More
Four Democrats (And Counting) Step Up To Challenge Lawler For CD-17 Seat

Four Democrats (And Counting) Step Up To Challenge Lawler For CD-17 Seat

April 18, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- New York’s 17th District Republican Representative Mike Lawyer, now in his second term, is seen as a...
Read More
Show & Tell: Mayday!

Show & Tell: Mayday!

April 16, 2025
SHOW & TELL: MAYDAY!: "Do me a favor? Make me braver" By Krista Madsen Show and Tell has been an ongoing theme...
Read More
Residents, Officials Decry Proposed Con Edison Rate Hikes

Residents, Officials Decry Proposed Con Edison Rate Hikes

April 13, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Residents and local officials spent two days last week telling the New York State Department of Public...
Read More
20 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
486 views
bookmark icon