Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Government & Politics

Jenkins Appointed County Executive Until Feb. Special Election

• Bookmarks: 21

January 6, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Ken Jenkins was sworn-in as Westchester County’s 10th County Executive Monday after being selected unanimously by the Board of Legislators to serve in the role until a special election is held next month.

Jenkins, who has been Deputy County Executive under George Latimer since Jan. 1, 2018, succeeds Acting County Executive Richard Wishnie, who was designated to the transitional role by Board Chairman Vedat Gashi immediately after Latimer officially stepped down on Jan. 2, 2025 to begin his term as a congressman.

Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025

He is Westchester’s first Black County Executive.

“I am deeply honored to have been voted in as County Executive by the Westchester County Board of Legislators. Having served as Deputy County Executive with George Latimer since 2018, I have seen firsthand what it takes to lead this county with integrity and vision,” Jenkins said. “Westchester is more than just where I serve—it’s my home. It’s where I have lived, raised my family with my wife Deborah, and dedicated my career to public service. I vow to always put our residents first, ensuring that our county remains on solid fiscal footing while maintaining vital services and keeping taxes low. Together, we will continue to move Westchester forward, prioritizing the needs of our community and building a brighter future for all.”

The ceremony was presided over by Westchester County Clerk Timothy Idoni, and Jenkins oath was administered by New York State Supreme Court Justice Anne E. Minihan, 9th Judicial District, in a ceremony at the Michaelian Office Building.

“We are very fortunate to have had the leadership of Ken Jenkins as we navigate through this historic moment in time for Westchester,” Wishnie said. “Ken brings a wealth of experience and talent and is by far the most prepared individual to take on the role of County Executive. I know he will lead with transparency, fairness and heart, and there is no one more deserving of serving as Westchester’s 10th County Executive.”

Prior to getting involved in politics, Jenkins worked in telecommunications and technology, holding key roles at leading companies such as Apple, AT&T, Bell Atlantic, New York Telephone (Verizon), NYNEX and Seer Technologies. He also gained valuable sales experience, as an owner and broker, during his tenure at ERA Gem Realty, further enhancing his expertise in the real estate sector.

Jenkins’ extensive public and community involvement includes board service with the Greyston Foundation, United Way, Westchester County District Attorney’s Community Advisory Committee, Westchester County Crime Stoppers and the Community Planning Council of Yonkers. He served as President of the Yonkers Branch of the NAACP and the Yonkers Community Action Program.

A longstanding member of the Democratic Party, Jenkins has held various leadership positions, including Treasurer of the New York State Democratic Committee, Chairman of the Yonkers Democratic Committee, Chairman of the Black Democrats of Westchester and Secretary of the Westchester County Democratic Committee, in addition to serving on its Executive Committee. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Legislators.

Jenkins will serve as County Executive until the certification of the special election on Tues., Feb. 11. So far, he is the only candidate who has announced his intentions to run for Latimer’s unexpired term, which runs through Dec. 2025.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone's 2024 sales - Houlihan Lawrence Realty
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Jenkins Appointed County Executive Until Feb. Special Election

Jenkins Appointed County Executive Until Feb. Special Election

January 6, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ken Jenkins was sworn-in as Westchester County’s 10th County Executive Monday after being selected unanimously by the...
Read More
Ardsley High School Unveils Renovated Wellness Center

Ardsley High School Unveils Renovated Wellness Center

January 3, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley High School celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated Wellness Center Friday with a ribbon-cutting...
Read More
Wishnie Named Acting Westchester County Executive—For a Few Days

Wishnie Named Acting Westchester County Executive—For a Few Days

January 2, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- History was made in Westchester County Thursday when Westchester County Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi designated...
Read More
Dows Lane Students Dive Into Books on Animals

Dows Lane Students Dive Into Books on Animals

January 2, 2025
Dows Lane Elementary School second graders brought their study of animal species, habitats and survival strategies to life through an...
Read More
Latimer Delivers Farewell Address as County Executive

Latimer Delivers Farewell Address as County Executive

December 30, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Before heading to Washington D.C. Friday to be sworn in as representative of New York’s 16th Congressional...
Read More
There’s No Place Like Gnome

There’s No Place Like Gnome

December 29, 2024
THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE GNOME: In your garden or abroad By Krista Madsen I interrupt my plan to dig into Yellowjacket’s cannibalistic tendencies,...
Read More
No Tax Increase for Villages in Greenburgh Budget

No Tax Increase for Villages in Greenburgh Budget

December 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Property owners in the villages in the Town of Greenburgh will see no increase in their town...
Read More
Schopfer To Retire As Irvington’s Village Administrator

Schopfer To Retire As Irvington’s Village Administrator

December 26, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The year 2025 will be the last for Larry Schopfer as a public servant. After 17 years...
Read More
New Village Justice Appointed in Tarrytown

New Village Justice Appointed in Tarrytown

December 26, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- During its last voting meeting of 2024, the Tarrytown Board of Trustees appointed a replacement for outgoing...
Read More
For the Birds: Hastings Photographer Brings a Taste of the Rivertowns to Grand Central Station

For the Birds: Hastings Photographer Brings a Taste of the Rivertowns to Grand Central Station

December 23, 2024
By Susan Treiman--- It took an ordinary birdfeeder, a camera, and weeks of COVID isolation to bring rivertowns’ winged wildlife...
Read More
21 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
163 views
bookmark icon