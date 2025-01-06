Jenkins Appointed County Executive Until Feb. Special Election

January 6, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Ken Jenkins was sworn-in as Westchester County’s 10th County Executive Monday after being selected unanimously by the Board of Legislators to serve in the role until a special election is held next month.

Jenkins, who has been Deputy County Executive under George Latimer since Jan. 1, 2018, succeeds Acting County Executive Richard Wishnie, who was designated to the transitional role by Board Chairman Vedat Gashi immediately after Latimer officially stepped down on Jan. 2, 2025 to begin his term as a congressman.

He is Westchester’s first Black County Executive.

“I am deeply honored to have been voted in as County Executive by the Westchester County Board of Legislators. Having served as Deputy County Executive with George Latimer since 2018, I have seen firsthand what it takes to lead this county with integrity and vision,” Jenkins said. “Westchester is more than just where I serve—it’s my home. It’s where I have lived, raised my family with my wife Deborah, and dedicated my career to public service. I vow to always put our residents first, ensuring that our county remains on solid fiscal footing while maintaining vital services and keeping taxes low. Together, we will continue to move Westchester forward, prioritizing the needs of our community and building a brighter future for all.”

The ceremony was presided over by Westchester County Clerk Timothy Idoni, and Jenkins oath was administered by New York State Supreme Court Justice Anne E. Minihan, 9th Judicial District, in a ceremony at the Michaelian Office Building.

“We are very fortunate to have had the leadership of Ken Jenkins as we navigate through this historic moment in time for Westchester,” Wishnie said. “Ken brings a wealth of experience and talent and is by far the most prepared individual to take on the role of County Executive. I know he will lead with transparency, fairness and heart, and there is no one more deserving of serving as Westchester’s 10th County Executive.”

Prior to getting involved in politics, Jenkins worked in telecommunications and technology, holding key roles at leading companies such as Apple, AT&T, Bell Atlantic, New York Telephone (Verizon), NYNEX and Seer Technologies. He also gained valuable sales experience, as an owner and broker, during his tenure at ERA Gem Realty, further enhancing his expertise in the real estate sector.

Jenkins’ extensive public and community involvement includes board service with the Greyston Foundation, United Way, Westchester County District Attorney’s Community Advisory Committee, Westchester County Crime Stoppers and the Community Planning Council of Yonkers. He served as President of the Yonkers Branch of the NAACP and the Yonkers Community Action Program.

A longstanding member of the Democratic Party, Jenkins has held various leadership positions, including Treasurer of the New York State Democratic Committee, Chairman of the Yonkers Democratic Committee, Chairman of the Black Democrats of Westchester and Secretary of the Westchester County Democratic Committee, in addition to serving on its Executive Committee. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Legislators.

Jenkins will serve as County Executive until the certification of the special election on Tues., Feb. 11. So far, he is the only candidate who has announced his intentions to run for Latimer’s unexpired term, which runs through Dec. 2025.