Obituaries

Jeanne Marie McLaurin

March 15, 2022

Beloved mother of two, Registered Dietician, community volunteer, and beautiful wife, Jeanne Marie McLaurin passed away sleeping peacefully and surrounded by family in her home in Tarrytown, NY. She left this world on Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at the age of 52, having waged a courageous battle against colorectal cancer for five years.

Devoted to eating healthy, Jeanne achieved two master’s degrees in nutrition from Columbia University, an MS in Applied Physiology and Nutrition and an MEd in community nutrition education. Upon graduation, Jeanne held the position of an endocrine dietitian at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center where she excelled at patient education. Upon the birth of her first child, Griffin, Jeanne suspended her career in favor of becoming a full-time mom, dedicating her life to helping them make smart choices in life and in food. Loathing fast food, neither of her children had French fries before the age of five. To this day they both prefer broccoli.

As her children grew to school-age, Jeanne seized the opportunity to put her love for nutrition to good use in a community setting, volunteering her time as a guest lecturer in the Tarrytown Public Schools, delivering meals for the Tarrytown Food Pantry, and seeing patients privately.

In addition to healthy eating, Jeanne believed in promoting and living a healthy, active lifestyle. She was certified as a health and fitness instructor by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). An avid tennis fan and player, Jeanne served for five years on the board of the Tarry Crest Swim & Tennis Club as the chair of tennis.

Jeanne is survived by her husband Michael ‘Mac’ McLaurin, son Griffin (17), and daughter Sophia (16). Also surviving are her parents Carl and Louise Galligan of Hagerstown, MD, sister Anne Puccini and her husband Mark and their children, Katherine, Christopher, Caroline and Cole, and brother Mike Galligan and his wife Emily, and their children, Trevor and Avery.

