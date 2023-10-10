Sponsor
Jean Eccleston Appointed as New CEO for Kendal on Hudson

Kendal on Hudson's new CEO Jean Eccleston
October 10, 2023

Kendal on Hudson has appointed Jean Eccleston as the Life Plan Community’s new Chief Executive Officer. Jean has been an integral part of the Kendal on Hudson team for the past five years, most recently as Interim CEO and CFO for Kendal on Hudson and is credited with bringing the organization to a healthy financial position and developing multi-year strategies for Kendal’s capital improvement, compensation plan and information technology. Jean refinanced the existing debt in 2022, allowing for investments such as the recently announced Commons Refresh Project, which will renovate and expand the common areas, including dining, pool and fitness areas and the terrace that overlooks the Hudson River.

As Chief Financial Officer, she was responsible for all finance and accounting matters for Kendal on Hudson and Kendal on Hudson Charitable Fund and oversees the accounting for the Kendal on Hudson Resident Association. In addition to her finance responsibilities, Jean oversaw Information Technology.

“Jean has been, is and will be the right person for Kendal on Hudson going forward,” said Board Chair Lynn Tepper. “We are confident she will lead Kendal on Hudson to continued success.”

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed as the new CEO of Kendal on Hudson,” said Jean. “I look forward to collaborating with the Board, employees, and residents to ensure that Kendal on Hudson continues to be a vibrant and successful community.”

