Obituaries

Jean-Denis Marzi

September 2, 2022

We sadly announce the passing of Jean-Denis Marzi of Yonkers NY, on Monday August 29th, at the age of 69. He leaves behind his wife Cathy, his children Stephen and Caty (David), his grand-daughter Cate Marjorie, as well as his mother, Janine Marzi and a loving extended family. Born in Montargis, France, August 27, 1953: he lived in Hastings-on-Hudson for 32 years. He took pride in his personal framing business, which he operated out of Dobbs Ferry for over 20 years. Often gregarious, and always interesting, he will be greatly missed.

Beefed Up Offensive Line Gives Sleepy Hollow High Hopes

September 1, 2022
By Tom Pedulla--- A renewed emphasis on strength and conditioning, combined with the emergence of a precocious freshman with game-changing...
Iconic Indie Film Napoleon Dynamite to Screen at Tarrytown Music Hall, with Cast Q&A to Follow

August 31, 2022
  By W.B. King— Years ago, a woman struggling with severe depression sat down and painstakingly wrote goodbye letters to...
Dobbs Ferry to Restore Grave Markers at Little White Church Cemetery

August 25, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees agreed earlier this month to spend up to $9,800 to restore...
HUD Money Awarded to Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow

August 24, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- The North Tarrytown Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow was one of 10 public housing agencies in New...
Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The redistricting merry-go-round left District 16 incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman with a slightly different electorate from the...
Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— On the Democrats’ side, it was expected to be close—or at least closer, given the concentration of...
BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman Well okay, bears are not necessarily bad news, but they do seem to be around the rivertowns...
Republican Opponent Ready to Take on Bowman in 16th District

August 22, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Now that the dust has settled in the 16th Congressional District Democratic primary with Rep. Jamaal Bowman...
Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

August 21, 2022
This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman-- Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College...
The Blaze Is Back!

August 20, 2022
It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor...
