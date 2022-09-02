Obituaries Jean-Denis Marzi Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 1 September 2, 2022 We sadly announce the passing of Jean-Denis Marzi of Yonkers NY, on Monday August 29th, at the age of 69. He leaves behind his wife Cathy, his children Stephen and Caty (David), his grand-daughter Cate Marjorie, as well as his mother, Janine Marzi and a loving extended family. Born in Montargis, France, August 27, 1953: he lived in Hastings-on-Hudson for 32 years. He took pride in his personal framing business, which he operated out of Dobbs Ferry for over 20 years. Often gregarious, and always interesting, he will be greatly missed. Read or leave a comment on this story... Rivertowns Sports Beefed Up Offensive Line Gives Sleepy Hollow High Hopes September 1, 2022 By Tom Pedulla--- A renewed emphasis on strength and conditioning, combined with the emergence of a precocious freshman with game-changing... Read More Arts & Entertainment Iconic Indie Film Napoleon Dynamite to Screen at Tarrytown Music Hall, with Cast Q&A to Follow August 31, 2022 By W.B. King— Years ago, a woman struggling with severe depression sat down and painstakingly wrote goodbye letters to... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Historic Rivertowns Dobbs Ferry to Restore Grave Markers at Little White Church Cemetery August 25, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees agreed earlier this month to spend up to $9,800 to restore... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News HUD Money Awarded to Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow August 24, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- The North Tarrytown Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow was one of 10 public housing agencies in New... Read More Government & Politics Top News Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The redistricting merry-go-round left District 16 incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman with a slightly different electorate from the... Read More Government & Politics Top News Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17 August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— On the Democrats’ side, it was expected to be close—or at least closer, given the concentration of... Read More Community News Environmental News BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman Well okay, bears are not necessarily bad news, but they do seem to be around the rivertowns... Read More Government & Politics Republican Opponent Ready to Take on Bowman in 16th District August 22, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Now that the dust has settled in the 16th Congressional District Democratic primary with Rep. Jamaal Bowman... Read More Community News Irvington News Top News Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash August 21, 2022 This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman-- Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College... Read More Arts & Entertainment Halloween The Blaze Is Back! August 20, 2022 It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint