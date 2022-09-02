September 2, 2022

We sadly announce the passing of Jean-Denis Marzi of Yonkers NY, on Monday August 29th, at the age of 69. He leaves behind his wife Cathy, his children Stephen and Caty (David), his grand-daughter Cate Marjorie, as well as his mother, Janine Marzi and a loving extended family. Born in Montargis, France, August 27, 1953: he lived in Hastings-on-Hudson for 32 years. He took pride in his personal framing business, which he operated out of Dobbs Ferry for over 20 years. Often gregarious, and always interesting, he will be greatly missed.