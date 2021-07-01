Arts & Entertainment News & Events Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 2 Jazz Forum Arts Artistic Director Mark Morganelli July 1, 2021 Tarrytown’s Jazz Forum Arts is one of seven non-profits in the county to win grants from the Westchester Community Fund, an aggregator and donor of funds to non-profits in Westchester. The amount of the grant was $10,000. The funding, sourced from the Feldman Family Fund through the Westchester Community Foundation, is a timely boost for Jazz Forum Arts as it re-emerges from the pandemic. “These funds are earmarked for sixteen — half — of our free outdoor summer 2021 concerts at both Lyndhurst and Pierson Park,” says founder and Artistic Director, Mark Morganelli. “Local arts organizations are an essential part of Westchester’s great quality of life,” said Laura Rossi, executive director of the Foundation. “They are also a vital economic engine for local communities. The Foundation is pleased to provide ongoing support to these organizations, and we urge residents to join us by attending arts events throughout the county.” Share the News!Advertisement Arts & Entertainment News & Events Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant July 1, 2021 Tarrytown's Jazz Forum Arts is one of seven non-profits in the county to win grants from the Westchester Community Fund,... Read More Irvington News Our Children Irvington Bids Farewell To A Modern-Day Maria Montessori July 1, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Working parents in the rivertowns have choices as to where to send their children while they are... Read More Irvington News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Top News Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow June 29, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- A Mount Vernon teen was charged Wednesday in the fatal shooting Monday night of an Irvington man... Read More Government News Tarrytown News You Had To Have Been There June 29, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— For nearly a year and a half, public meetings in the rivertown villages have been conducted by... Read More Community News Goings on in town Local News Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Rotary Club’s Duck Derby, Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Attract Crowds to Patriots Park June 29, 2021 By Robert Kimmel-- Patriots Park was again the scene of families and young folks flocking to its locale Sunday to... Read More Community News Local News Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Godwin, Lillis Reflect on Years on Tarrytown Board of Ed June 28, 2021 By Linda Viertel-- Long-time Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow residents are familiar with two dedicated public servants, Mimi Godwin and Joe... Read More Celebrations Community News Dobbs Ferry News Local News Our Schools 128 Seniors Graduate from The Masters School June 28, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- Earlier this month, 128 members of the Class of 2021 received their diplomas from The Masters School... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News LGBTQ+ Event At Patriots Park June 27, 2021 By Hannah Lustyik-- PRIDE made its way to Patriots Park in Tarrytown on Saturday, where the first annual Greenburgh Human... Read More Community News Irvington News Inaugural Pride Recognition Event Draws Residents and Visitors to Irvington Gathering June 27, 2021 More than 30 Irvington residents, and some from neighboring villages, attended the first Pride Recognition Event in the Village on... Read More Community News Local News Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2021 Graduates June 25, 2021 The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2021 received their diplomas Thursday night on the football field in front of... Read More 2 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint