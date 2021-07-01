Arts & Entertainment News & Events

Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant

Jazz Forum Arts Artistic Director Mark Morganelli
July 1, 2021

Tarrytown’s Jazz Forum Arts is one of seven non-profits in the county to win grants from the Westchester Community Fund, an aggregator and donor of funds to non-profits in Westchester. The amount of the grant was $10,000.

The funding, sourced from the Feldman Family Fund through the Westchester Community Foundation, is a timely boost for Jazz Forum Arts as it re-emerges from the pandemic. “These funds are earmarked for sixteen — half — of our free outdoor summer 2021 concerts at both Lyndhurst and Pierson Park,” says founder and Artistic Director, Mark Morganelli.

“Local arts organizations are an essential part of Westchester’s great quality of life,” said Laura Rossi, executive director of the Foundation. “They are also a vital economic engine for local communities. The Foundation is pleased to provide ongoing support to these organizations, and we urge residents to join us by attending arts events throughout the county.”

