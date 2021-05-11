Jazz Forum, Tarrytown Reopens May 28!

May 11, 2021

After what will have been 446 days of closure due to the pandemic, Jazz Forum Arts will reopen its Jazz Forum club venue in Tarrytown on Friday, May 28, 2021 with reduced capacity and safety protocols in place. The last performances at the much-cherished venue featured Brazilian musicians on March 6-8, 2020.

The club will reopen with Brazilian music on Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30. Acclaimed Brazilian pianist Helio Alves will lead his Quartet featuring Steve Wilson, sax, Peter Washington, bass and Duduka Da Fonseca, drums on Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29, with shows at 7:00 and 9:30 p.m.

Legendary Dean of Brazilian drummers, Portinho, leads his Quartet on Sunday, May 30 at 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. Having missed the club’s third anniversary due to COVID-19, the Jazz Forum will celebrate its fourth Anniversary with four consecutive weekends of Trio performances by piano masters. Monty Alexander, Christian Sands, Bill Charlap and George Cables will perform on Fridays and Saturdays in June at 7:00 and 9:30 p.m., while the club will present Brazilian music on successive Sundays in June at 4:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Jazz Forum Arts is supported by ArtsWestchester and donations by hundreds of area jazz fans. The Jazz Forum features delicious dinner fare, fine Italian wines, a full bar and local craft beers. All tickets are available at: jazzforumarts.org/tickets/. For media inquiries, please contact Executive Artistic Director, Mark Morganelli at mark@jazzforumarts.org or 914-631-1000.

The club is located at 1 Dixon Lane in Tarrytown, New York, 10591; and the telephone number is (914) 631-1000.

