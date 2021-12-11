Jazz Forum Among 66 WCF Grant Recipients

December 11, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

The Westchester Community Foundation, which aggregates charitable donations and distributes them among non-profits throughout the county, has just announced awards to 66 organizations. Among the beneficiaries is Tarrytown’s Jazz Forum Arts.

The specific purpose of the $10,000 grant is to support the 16 outdoor jazz concerts Jazz Forum puts on each summer at places like Dobbs Ferry’s Waterfront Park, Tarrytown’s Pierson Park and the Lyndhurst estate.

Other recipients in or near the rivertowns include:

Public Schools of the Tarrytowns: $5,000 to hire young people as summer camp counselors.

Neighborhood House, Inc.: $7,500 to support an arts and technology program for Tarrytown seniors.

Town of Greenburgh: $9,000 to support vaccine outreach to reduce vaccine hesitancy and help residents access vaccinations.

Jacob Burns Film Center: $44,000 to support residencies for a total of four emerging filmmakers over two academic years.

All told, the WCF gave away $3.2 million.

Share the News!